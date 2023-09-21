Sofia Vergara tells how her new life is after divorce

September 21, 2023 at 1:42 pm

Among the most high-profile separations and divorces in 2023 in the world of entertainment, the Colombian is at the forefront. Sofia Vergara and american, joe manganielloA love story that apparently ended on good terms after seven years.

Now single again, the famous actress of the award-winning television series, modern FamilyHe reflected to the press about his psychological state regarding the development of his new life as well as the assimilation of his marital failure and, in addition, what he expects from his future in the short and medium term.

contemplative sophia

The Barranquilla woman was the one who confirmed her split with the 46-year-old actor last July. Through a statement which was shared by multiple media, including, page six, “As two people who love and care for each other very much, we politely ask that our privacy be respected at this time as we enter this new phase of our lives.”,

Two months later, the 51-year-old actress was consulted entertainment tonightReminiscing about the moment he is experiencing after his recent divorce, his second divorce, his first breakup was in 1993 Jose Luis Gonzalez-RipollA relationship that resulted in Sofia Vergara’s only son, Manolo GonzalezPresently she is 31 years old.

“It’s been an interesting year”Reflecting on how he is handling the ups and downs with ease, saying: “A lot of changes, a lot of good things and crazy things and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, what makes life so fun and interesting. I can not complain. I had a very, very good time. There’s always time for better things to come.”Sophia was openly honest.

Vergara has not been linked to anyone so far, however, multiple reports indicate that Manganiello has already found a new romance and according to the magazine, PeopleIs in a casual relationship with the actress, Caitlin O’Connor,