Sofia Vergara, the actress talks about her marriage to Joe Manganiello

Cultural and character differences within a couple can often be a strength. For Sofia Vergara, 44, the face of the television series Modern Family, And Joe Manganiello, 40, it seems to be so.

“Joe and I have two completely different cultures: I am Colombian and he is Italian-American»Said the actress, very amused, on the red carpet of her new film The Female Brain, «But cultural differences are a lot of fun in our relationship“. Then with a big smile on her face, Sofia joked about another difference she has with Joe: «We are certainly very different physically. He is much stronger than me ».

The two have been forming one of the most close-knit couples in Hollywood since 2014. Between the two actors it was a real love at first sight. He found in her “the woman of his dreams”, while Sofia in Joe “the love of his life”.

In 2015, a year after their first kiss, the «YupMore important, the one pronounced in front of 700 guests in Palm Beach in Florida.

Sofia and Joe have stated several times that years later they still feel like “newlyweds” and that they whisper to each other what they feel every day. Like that time when he wrote her a 40-page book in which he told “The story of how we met and wooed”.

