Sofia Vergara, the actress with “dangerous” curves

Born in Colombia but American by adoption, model and actress Sofía Margarita Vergara Manganiello, known only as Sofia Vergara, is a real sexy icon. Her career began when she was very young: she was noticed on the beach by a photographer and it was that chance encounter that changed her life. He left his Barranquilla to move to Bogota where the climb to success began.

First of all she dressed as a model, a job that has given her notoriety, especially in Latin America. But not only. Its charm has crossed the border and conquered the whole world. In addition to commercials, photos and catwalks, the television also noticed and courted her. Sofía was in fact one of the protagonists of the ABC comedy “Modern Family” in which she starred as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.

Femme fatale with dangerous curves

Her success was such that Forbes, for several years, included her in the list of the highest paid performers on the small screen. Impossible not to have noticed it. Its breathtaking shapes are its calling card. Despite having crossed the threshold of – anta (born in 1972), it does not seem to lose its sex appeal. He has a body to scream. No doubt about it, it still retains a charm capable of making younger colleagues envious.

Its curves are always enhanced. For special occasions, that is the red carpet, she likes to go for the long wearing long mermaid dress, a solution that does justice to her breathtaking shapes enhanced by generous necklines. Impossible to see her without her heels, high, strictly very high, often over 12.

Long live the plateau: word to Charlotte Olympia

Immortalized on the streets of Beverly Hills, Sofia Vergara wore suede pumps Daphne from Charlotte Olympia, a decidedly glamorous and contemporary model suitable for enhancing even the most casual of looks. The iconic island-shaped plateau distinguishes them. Whatever she wears, even simple trousers and a trench coat, Sofia always knows how to turn heads.