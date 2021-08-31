Sofia Vergara the highest paid on TV, much more than males

Loading... Advertisements

For female actresses, business on the small screen seems to be doing better than anywhere else in Hollywood. At least looking at the list of the highest paid performers on television this year, what appears is that in the first place there is an actress,than for his role in the seriesearned 42.5 million dollars, from June 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018. Not only that, Vergara also outdistanced the second in the standings, Jim Parsons, who for the character of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory it grossed $ 26.5 million over the same period, about sixteen million less.

And three of the top five names in this ranking are women: in addition to Sofia Vergara, there are Kaley Cuoco, always the protagonist of The Big Bang Theory, And Ellen Pompeo, Dr. Meredith Gray of Grey’s Anatomy. Compared to films, therefore, where female stars earn much less than male colleagues, on TV the gap seems to narrow, if only in the higher positions of the rankings. Adding together, for example, what the ten highest-paid actresses and ten highest-paid actors on television earn is $ 168.5 million versus $ 181 million. Doing the same calculation but applying it to movie stars, what turns out is that the highest paid actresses earn a quarter of what their male colleagues get: 186 million dollars for the top ten actresses, 748.5 million is the sum. of the proceeds of the ten highest paid actors.

Of course, everything is reduced if you look at the presence of female actresses on the small and big screen. According to the annual report ‘Where We Are on Tv’, produced by the non-profit organization GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), 43% of TV series characters are women, compared to 31.8% of actresses who appeared in the hundred. most popular movies of 2017.