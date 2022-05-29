Sofía Vergara: the luxurious mansion worth more than 20 million dollars – People – Culture

The life of Hollywood celebrities is very ostentatious. Cars by the ton, hundreds of dollars worth of jewelry, designer clothes and gigantic mansions are just a few of the luxuries owned by movie and TV stars.

One of them is the Colombian Sofía Vergara, who in 2020 acquired a huge house together with her husband, fellow actor Joe Manganiello. Vergara has been recognized in the entertainment industry for productions such as ‘Modern Family’ (2009), ‘Dos crazy women on the run’ (2015), ‘Chef: the recipe for happiness’ (2014), among others.

In addition, according to the annual ranking of ‘Forbes Magazine’, by 2020 she became the highest paid actress in the world, earning 43 million dollars in that year, equivalent to more than 173 billion Colombian pesos.

The house, located in the luxurious area of ​​Beverly Park in the city of Los Angeles, in the United States, is a Tuscan-style mansion that they managed to obtain for 26 million dollars, more than 104 billion pesos.

The couple’s neighbors include celebrities such as actors Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg and musician Rod Stewart.

Built in 1999, the property belonged to baseball player Barry Bonds, who bought it in 2002 for a value of 8.7 million dollars, as confirmed by the American media ‘Los Angeles Times’. Since October 2014, the property had been on the real estate market and had passed through five owners.

How is the new home of Vergara and Manganiello?

According to a video posted by the Fridman Group, a US real estate company that specializes in luxury properties, the barranquillera house has 1.8 acres and 17 thousand square feet of living space, which they have decorated with abundant vegetation such as olive trees and tall palm trees. The grounds of the gated property were designed to evoke the gardens of a palatial estate in Italy.

Only outside, it is possible to see a large construction surrounded by tall trees that seek to guarantee the privacy of the guests. Additionally, there is a two-story outside cabin used for future visitors.

The pool is inspired by Italy. Photo: YouTube: Famous Entertainment

The environment of the house has several access areas, a tennis court, a spa and even a fountain in the center of the mansion.

Entering through one of the many glass doors it is possible to see painting murals, chandeliers that hang from the ceiling and an ivory-colored room. According to the real estate group, the interior of the main house consists of six bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

Within the property there is a tennis court. Photo: YouTube: Famous Entertainment

“Artisan-quality finishes are highlighted by 30-foot high ceilings, hand-painted murals and Italian stone floors. The palatial master bedroom offers spa-inspired double baths and two boutique walk-in closets. Six additional bedrooms with bathrooms complete the main house. The guest residence is magnificent, with a formal living room, kitchen and large bedrooms”, they affirm from Fridman.

Once in the kitchen it is possible to appreciate a small dining room with four seats with a marble table, a kitchen with stoves carved in gold and hundreds of hatches to store the necessary elements for that work. Another chandelier hangs from the ceiling, smaller than the one at the entrance.

The kitchen has gold details. Photo: YouTube: Famous Entertainment

“The heart of the home is a lavish chef’s kitchen with onyx countertops, a large breakfast room and a stove La Cornue that looks like a jewel. A true oasis in one of the most prestigious enclaves in Beverly Hills, ”said the group.

As if it were a presidential house, the couple has an office with a central chair and a colossal black wood and leather desk. The shelves around it contrast with the large space and try to make it more welcoming.

Although the spouses do not have children in common and Vergara has only had one outside of her marriage, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, the truth is that it seems that both expect to receive multiple visitors, since its dining room has 12 seats in the palatial style. The centerpiece is surrounded by vaulted ceilings, dense curtains and crystal lamps that are repeated throughout the house.

Going up to the second floor by a carved wooden spiral staircase it is possible to find light colored murals and access to the rooms. Each of these has its respective bed with silk linens, a sofa, a private bathroom with a porcelain tub, and a walk-in closet.

The entrance to the second floor has several murals. Photo: YouTube: Famous Entertainment

As if all these luxuries weren’t enough, on that very floor there is a cinema room with capacity for 12 people and a private gym equipped with all the professional machines necessary to keep fit.

During her two-year stay, the actress has shared many photos inside the mansion. In addition, she has invited many of her colleagues and family members to celebrate events such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.

The cinema seats 12 people. Photo: YouTube: Famous Entertainment

How about Sofia Vergara’s mansion?

