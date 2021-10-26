Sofia Vergara, the star of Modern Family completely naked: the photo from Instagram

Sofia Vergara is one of the highest paid stars on TV but the interpreter of Gloria Delgado in Modern Family she does not forget her origins and as a good Colombian she wanted to pay homage to one of the most typical drinks of her culture, namely coffee.

To celebrate the International Coffee Day the Junoesque actress has posted on social networks a completely naked photo of her immersed in a sea of ​​coffee beans that cover some strategic areas of her very sensual body. Of course, the people of Instagram greatly enjoyed this shot and in a very short time it reached almost 1 million likes.

Comments were certainly not lacking, one user wrote: “What’s it like to wake up every day and be Sofia Vergara?”, another fan wrote: “All eyes are on you, nobody is looking at that damn coffee”.

Meanwhile, recently, exactly one year after the finale, the cast of Modern Family met for a picnic. Of course, among the various stars of the series there was also the beautiful Sofia Vergara who posted a selfie with her beloved colleagues. He also participated in the picnic Joe Manganiello, the husband of Gloria Delgado’s interpreter has always been very comfortable with the other actors of the beloved sit-com.