Sofía Vergara turned 50 and celebrated in style throughout the weekend

Sofia Vergara turned 50 and, true to his style, he chose to celebrate it in a big way. The actress dedicated the entire weekend to celebrate this new decade with her family and her friends and through social networks she made her followers participate.

On Saturday afternoon, he The Colombian began to throb the new year that was coming at a private lunch in which, among others, her son Manolo and her niece, Claudia Vergara, participated. . The evening was at the Sunset Tower Hotel, where the young people brought a personalized wine, whose label could read “50 and still fabulous”, and two cakes, one decorated in white with two candles that formed the number 50 and the other undecorated, very homemade.

“Pre-birthday lunch with my family,” said Vergara, happy and proud to celebrate another year. That same day, the celebrations were shared with one of her dogs, Bubbles, who was turning nine.

On Sunday the celebrations continued and this time the family was joined by several friends who came to Vergara’s home to share the evening with her. In a video, the Colombian showed some of the various bouquets of flowers that she received. “Happy birthday to me”, she wrote to accompany the images.

Her son, her husband, Joe Manganiello, some of her siblings and friends enjoyed a picnic in the sun and an afternoon in the pool with her. “ Fifty tasty ”, She said showing that age is not something that affects her.

Sofia Vergara celebrated her 50th birthday at a restaurant in Los Angeles Backgrid/The Grosby Group

On Sunday night, the celebrations culminated in a party. Vergara posed happily with her guests and a cake in the form of a handbag, which together with the actress was the star of the dinner. “Thank you all for the birthday greetings”, he wrote before going to sleep.

Sofía Vergara was born on July 10, 1972 in Barranquilla, Colombia. She began her career as a model in her native country until the rumors of romance with Luis Miguel made her name cross borders. In 1991 she married José Luis González, her first husband, with whom she had her only son, Manolo, who is 30 years old Y studied directing and film production. Two years after joining in marriage, they divorced and each took a different course of life.

Escaping the violence that existed in Colombia at the time, she moved to Miami, where little by little she began to work and become known in the United States. After many years and efforts, the actress managed to be part of a project that would end up consecrating her fame: modern-family. Thanks to this comedy he managed topping the top 10 highest paid actresses in the world, with 43 million dollars, being the television star who earned the most money during 2020 and surpassing the income of Angelina Jolie ($35 million) and Gal Gadot ($31 million).

But not everything in his life was rosy. When he was 28 years old, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which completely changed his view of things. “At 28, ‘cancer’ was not a word he expected to hear,” she recounted a while ago. “It was just a routine checkup. But the doctors found a lump in my throat and that word became part of my story.

Sofia Vergara leaving the Los Angeles restaurant where she celebrated her birthday with her family and friends Backgrid/The Grosby Group

“I spent countless hours in radiation treatments and eventually surgery. Today I can call myself a cancer survivor, ”she recalled, trying to make people aware of the importance of regular check-ups and controls. “I am lucky and grateful to be able to share my story and say: early prevention is so important! Schedule your annual checkup for this year if you haven’t already,” she recommended.

“Cancer change you?” They asked him during an interview. Vergara did not hesitate. “When you go through something like that, it’s hard, but you learn a lot. Your priorities change, you no longer have problems for trifles. And besides, it had a happy ending,” she confessed.

Today Sofía lives happily in Los Angeles with her husband and their dogs, with her son nearby, surrounded by her family and alternating between enjoying life and working on the projects that she is most passionate about. And yes, she is a “fifty tasty”.