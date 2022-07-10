Sofia Vergara turns 50

From Barranquilla to Hollywood. She went from aspiring model in a country that worships female beauty to becoming one of the most powerful women in the entertainment industry. This is Sofía Vergara, who today celebrates half a century of life.

It was in 2009 when this Colombian actress, very popular among the Hispanic community in the United States, was catapulted into a worldwide Latin icon thanks to the series modern family . Her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, the young Colombian wife of Jay Pritchett, made her one of the best comedic actresses on television in the United States. And until the broadcast of the last chapter, on April 8, 2020, she had four nominations for the Golden Globe, another four for the Emmy and 11 for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which she won four times.

In a scene from ‘Modern Family’ with Ed O’Neill ABC

She is currently married to Joe Manganiello and has a son from a young marriage.

but above all modern family made Sofía Vergara the highest-paid actress on television. Since 2013 she has not left the podium of the ranking that the magazine prepares each year Forbes . In the last seasons he came to collect 500,000 dollars per chapter, and for three seasons he has been a jury of the program America’s Got Talent and charges 10 million per year.

According to the latest figures, from 2021, the actress who earned the most that year was Scarlett Johansson, with 56 million dollars. In second place, with 43 million, Sofía Vergara, and third place went to Angelina Jolie with 35.5.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello on their wedding day INSTAGRAM

The Colombian actress – and a US citizen since 2014 – is above all a business woman. Shortly after a talent scout spotted her on a Caribbean beach, Sofía Vergara starred in an advertising campaign for Pepsi, which has been followed by many other brands. Dolce & Gabbana, has been one of her most recent and Head and Shoulders the one that has generated the most income. She also has her own line of fashion, furniture, perfumes and the most successful of hers is jeans.

At the age of 19, she gave birth to her only son, Manuel Gonzales-Vergara, from her first marriage to businessman José (Joe) González Ripoll.

In the mid-nineties, when Sofía Vergara was a successful model in her country, she moved to Miami, where she presented programs in Spanish and starred in several soap operas. In parallel, she created the talent management company Latin World Entertainment with a partner. Her first project was to release a bikini calendar of hers for $12.95. More than a million copies were sold. Her jump to Hollywood was not easy, because her white complexion and her brown hair distanced her from the Latino prototype. So she decided to darken her hair and sunbathe and her papers came to her.

With his only son, Manuel Gonzales-Vergara INSTAGRAM

Sofía Vergara was a precocious mother. In 1991, at the age of 19, she gave birth in Barranquilla to her only son Manuel Gonzales-Vergara, the fruit of her first marriage to businessman José (Joe) González Ripoll. In 1993 the divorce came. In 2015, the Colombian woman went through the altar again, with actor Joe Manganiello, with whom she is still married.

But two other men have marked the personal life of Sofía Vergara. The first, the singer Luis Miguel, with whom she dated in 1995, arousing the interest of the paparazzi, and the second, the businessman Nick Loeb, with whom she broke up in 2014 after four years together. Until 2021 the ex-partner has been battling in court. In 2013 they frozen some embryos to become parents through surrogacy, since Vergara had difficulty getting pregnant due to thyroid cancer that she suffered at the age of 28. After the rupture, she asked to remove the embryos and Loeb to keep them to carry them to term. The Superior Court of Los Angeles ruled the prohibition of the use of the embryos “without the express and written consent” of the actress.