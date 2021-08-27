Sofia Vergara victim of a terrible joke on TV: they make her believe she killed Simon Cowell

It all started when Vergara talked about her favorite performances: “I like the dangerous ones, which keep you in suspense because you don’t know what will happen next. Someone will fall, someone will get burned … will something terrible happen?” .

While Sofia spoke, Cowell smiled slyly at her side, anticipating the joke she would soon be the victim of. With the complicity of Ryan Stock and Amberlynn Walke, specialized in extreme performances, he involved her in a blindfolded crossbow shooting. With Amberlynn’s help, she was supposed to hit the balloon over Simon’s head, but it was actually her colleague who played a lefty shot at her.

While Vergara is blindfolded, in fact, the staging is organized on stage and Cowell lies down on the ground with a fake bloody dart in his chest. Immediately after shooting Sofia hears the desperate screams of the audience and begins to tremble, unable even to take off the blindfold in shock.

Opposite is a creepy scene, with Simon in agony asking her to come closer. “I have to tell you something … you fell for it!”, He murmurs before standing up triumphantly. After the fear, however, Vergara promises threatening: “I’m Colombian and you know we are vindictive.”

