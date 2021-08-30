Sofia Vergara wants to have her breasts reduced

On the occasion of the SAG Awards which took place in Bevery Hills we were able to admire a splendid Sofia Vergara in a fuchsia dress where she showed off all her shapes. But previously he told the Daily Mail:

“People knew what I suffer at each event. My body is very curvy and my cleavage is prosperous. I didn’t resort to cosmetic surgery, but to make the clothes fit me I need a kind of “bodice-armor”. The clothes are so tight that my body bleeds at the end of the ceremony ”.





Maybe that’s why Sofía Vergara, the Colombian naturalized American actress and model, talks about breast reduction?

The same then went on to say:

“Over the next 10 years I think it would be appropriate to think about a reduction because I would not like to suffer from back pain. I would not want my breasts to become too small, of course, I am happy to reduce it as much as necessary to not look like one. old stripper. “

Sofia Vergara then tell some personal anecdote:

“My breasts are huge. All my life, buying a bra has been a nightmare. When I moved to Los Angeles, I found a place that made stripper underwear. Believe me, I wish I had fake breasts. It’s not funny”.