Sofía Vergara was inspired by Karol G and raised the temperature

Sofia Vergara and Carol G They are more united than ever since the first is the executive producer and protagonist of the miniseries “Griselda” in which the singer from Medellín will also perform. It is having a lot of importance in its filming process since it will be broadcast on Netflix.

The series is inspired by Griselda Blanco, one of the faces behind one of the most well-known and profitable posters in history until her death in 2012. Vergara will play the ‘Black Widow’ or ‘godmother of cocaine’, while working together with the creative team of the series “Narcos”, made up of Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz (series director) and Carlo Bernard.

In addition to Carol G, Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlite, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Dávila, Gabriel Sloyer and Juliert Restrepo, among other renowned actors, will also perform. Luis Balaguer, Eric Newman and the ‘showrunner’ Ingrid Escajeda will be part of the team.

A few hours ago, the jury of America’s Got Talent shared a photo where she is seen posing in front of the mirror in a fuchsia swimsuit. But what caught her attention the most is her hair, which she dyed blue, just like Carol G. “Inspired” he wrote as an epigraph and labeled the Colombian singer.

The publication of Sofia It exceeded 390 thousand likes and 3100 comments from its fans. “hair is everything”, “definitely your color”, “This is proof that you can make ‘anything’ look good” and “Seriously. I often can’t tell the difference between your old and recent photos” were some of them.