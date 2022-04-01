Entertainment

Sofía Vergara was inspired by Karol G and raised the temperature

Sofia Vergara and Carol G They are more united than ever since the first is the executive producer and protagonist of the miniseries “Griselda” in which the singer from Medellín will also perform. It is having a lot of importance in its filming process since it will be broadcast on Netflix.

The series is inspired by Griselda Blanco, one of the faces behind one of the most well-known and profitable posters in history until her death in 2012. Vergara will play the ‘Black Widow’ or ‘godmother of cocaine’, while working together with the creative team of the series “Narcos”, made up of Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz (series director) and Carlo Bernard.

