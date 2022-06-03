Entertainment

Sofía Vergara was inspired by Rosalía and raised the temperature

Sofia Vergara, the 49-year-old Colombian actress and model based in the United States, joins Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel again in the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, which premiered on May 31 on NBC. Beginning in August, live shows begin, and episodes will air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Once again, many skilled people will compete for the million dollar prize and the chance to headline America’s Got Talent Vegas. Sofia and their peers will judge the performances of those vying for first place, handing out gold bells and some red bells.

