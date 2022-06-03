Sofía Vergara was inspired by Rosalía and raised the temperature

Sofia Vergara, the 49-year-old Colombian actress and model based in the United States, joins Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel again in the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, which premiered on May 31 on NBC. Beginning in August, live shows begin, and episodes will air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Once again, many skilled people will compete for the million dollar prize and the chance to headline America’s Got Talent Vegas. Sofia and their peers will judge the performances of those vying for first place, handing out gold bells and some red bells.

Related news

“IS THE TIME!!! We had a lot of wild auditions this year, are you ready to spend your Tuesdays with me? ad Sofia in their networks. She also greeted her partner Heidi Klum. “Happy Birthday. You are simply the best!! Do not ever change!!! I give you snacks ”she wrote in the post.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

Always so active in their networks, this Thursday Sofia surprised again with a #TBT (Throwback Thursday) as usual. Once a week, the actress shares content from previous years remembering beautiful moments. On this first Thursday of June, she posted swimsuit pictures from her travels around Greece.

Sofia Vergara in Greece. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara in Greece. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara in Greece. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

Apparently, the jury was inspired by Rosalia. The Catalan singer is currently on a trip to Santorini, one of the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea, along with her current partner, the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. In this post, Sofía wore white, black and even neon green swimsuits to do “TBT al Verano”. The publication exceeded 160,000 likes and 1,000 comments.