Sofía Vergara wears an elegant swimsuit with an animal print that instantly defines the waist

Sofia Vergara lights up social networks with a sensual photograph that reminds us that bathing suitsor with print Animal Print will be a trend this year, so dare to integrate this garment into your wardrobe to show it off the next time you go to the beach. You will be surprised how sexy What will you see with this proposal!

When we thought that bikini would conquer in the street style of summerthe actress reminds us that swimsuits will never go out of style, so we recommend you try them for the next very hot months.

Sofía Vergara boasts the swimsuit in trend this summer

Through her social networks, the famous shared some photographs in which she modeled a sophisticated Swimwear that assures us how good we can look with this classic that will never go out of style. In the images he wore a piece in earth tones, of high cut and with a round neckline, announcing some trends that we must take into account when using this look.

Sofía Vergara boasts the swimsuit in trend this summer. Photo: Facebook/ Sofia Vergara

How to choose a swimsuit?

Like the Colombian, we recommend you select the high waisted swimsuitthat is, that the cut is above the hips to lengthen the lower trunk of the body and give it volume to the buttocksalso make sure it is made of a flexible fabric that molds well to your silhouette.

So now you know, this summer bet on a Swimwear with print of Animal Print in the style of Sofia Vergara.