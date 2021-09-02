Sofía Vergara will play Bart’s new teacher

The Modern Family star will be the attractive and indulgent Miss Berrera in season 27.

Bart a model student? The solution to the problem might be a little more fascinating teacher. And who more than Sofía Vergara can you say it is? Entertainment Weekly reports that the star of Modern Family will lend voice to Bart’s new – and very attractive – teacher in season 27 de The Simpsons.

Vergara will play Miss Berrera, who executive producer Al Jean anticipated “is more lenient with Bart than Mrs. Caprapall,” the character played until 2013 by the late

Marcia Wallace. She “pays special attention” to Bart, especially when he starts drinking a milk replacer full of bad hormones, experiencing puberty prematurely – mustache included. Things then get complicated when Berrera finds herself in the midst of a romantic rivalry between Bart and Principal Skinner. “We thought it would be interesting if they both had a crush on the same woman,” added Jean. “She feels that Skinner is a wounded soul to take care of. She is a veteran like him and that gets her attention.”

The new season of The Simpsons will debut in the United States on September 27. Vergara will only participate in one episode, which airs about mid-season, but the door remains open for her to return in the future if her schedule permits. In fact, Jean said that after Edna Caprapall’s disappearance, the intention is to introduce a new teacher to the show for Bart, a regular character, Berrera or someone else.