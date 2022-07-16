Sofia Vergara’s 50th birthday and five other news from the world of entertainment

Her career reached one of the highest moments thanks to her performance as Gloria in Modern Family. With her waste of talent, the woman from Barranquilla prepares for her next role: Griselda Blanco.

The miniseries will be produced by Eric Newman and will tell the life of the Black Widow, responsible for one of the most persecuted drug cartels in the world during the seventies and eighties. According to Forbes, Vergara earns “at least 10 million dollars per season” as a judge on America’s Got Talent and her annual income amounts to 43 million dollars, which places the Colombian, in terms of income, above other actresses, such as Angelina Jolie (35 million) and Gal Gadot (31 million), according to the same publication.

Chris Hemsworth, actor interprets Thor – Photo: Getty Images

The Thor saga is back on the big screen and it has been a great success. The film stars Australian Chris Hemsworth, who is not only popular for his role as the crown prince of Asgard, but also for his role as his father. The Australian revealed on social networks photos of him with his children and his wife, Elsa Pataky, in which he sees them very close. Also, in the new Thor movie, Chris got the chance to act alongside his daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, who plays the daughter of Christian Bale (Gorr).

The film, directed by New Zealander Taika Waititi, grossed approximately $143 million in the United States during its opening last weekend, according to Disney. The first film in the series opened to $65.7 million in 2011, followed by $85.7 million for The Dark World in 2013 and $122.7 million for Ragnarok in 2017.

The Cuban Ana de Armas will enchant with her leading role as Marilyn Monroe. – Photo: Getty Images

Cuban Ana de Armas will delight with her leading role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. The film is based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, nominated for the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for best fiction. The actress made her film debut with A Rose from France (2006). Her first American film was The Dark Side of Desire, which she shot with Keanu Reeves.

Ana was also part of the cast of Blade Runner 2049 – one of the most anticipated sequels in the cinema and in which she shared the screen with Ryan Gosling– and daggers in the back. Also, She was a Bond girl in No Time to Die.which would have been Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond. Blonde will be on Netflix on September 23. It involves Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale. “Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe,” Netflix said.

Greta Thunberg and her activism for the environment. – Photo: Getty Images

“School strike for the climate”. This is how the history of Greta Thunberg’s activism began, a little girl with a sign, who refused to go to school until the government offered solutions to the climate change crisis. “They have stolen my dreams, my childhood with their empty words,” Greta said in front of the UN.

Recently, the European Parliament granted the green seal of sustainable sources to gas and nuclear energy. In the plenary session of Parliament in Strasbourg, support for the legislation received 328 votes in favor and 278 against, with 33 abstentions. Given this, she argued that the measure “will delay a real sustainable transition that is desperately needed and will deepen our dependence on Russian fuels. The hypocrisy is conspicuous, but unfortunately not surprising,” said the Swedish activist.

Pope Francis. – Photo: Reuters

Every time a pope speaks, the world usually shakes. But, on this occasion, Pope Francis’ interview with Univisión reassures. The journalists asked him directly about the main rumor about his pontificate: that he is leaving the papacy. “I was sure it was going to be a short thing… later I didn’t realize it and nine years have passed”, assured. And when asked directly about his resignation, he said: “At the moment, no.” He related that, when he arrived at the conclave to be elected pope, he had already thought about his retirement, which would be in November of that year, but in the end he was elected with that dignity.

He added that, yes, if that were to happen, he would not be returned to Argentina, since he is a “bishop of Rome.” But he clarified again: “Never, to this day, has it occurred to me to resign.”

Juanes and his tour of Europe. – Photo: Getty Images

Juanes conquers the stage and social networks after a beautiful gesture with his family. His wife, Karen Martínez, known as Chechi, and their three children accompany him on the tour of Europe. The pop-rock artist will visit Switzerland, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Spain. “I wrote this song 18 years ago, when my daughter Luna was born. Today my three children accompany me in my concert in Switzerland”, said the artist before starting to play the song For your love: “For your love I have everything, from my blood to the essence of my being. And for your love, which is my treasure, I have my entire life at your feet. The Colombian musician has won 27 Grammy Awards throughout his career.

Now he presents his album Origen to the public. “It’s my personal tribute to several of those artists and songs that influenced me the most before my solo career,” he said of the album.