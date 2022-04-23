Sofia’s books: “Stories for boys and girls who want to save the world”

Today is Earth Day, and I wanted to share a book about it, but for kids.

We constantly see how our planet sends distress signals. Natural disasters, almost daily, reiterate the need for awareness and change. Climate change is not fiction, nor is it an exaggeration, we need to act now. Fortunately, around the world, many people daily contribute their grain of sand in this titanic battle, and in the simplicity of everyday life, they educate, transmit, they are part of a change, above all, or at least that is how I understand it, they are part of a change: generational.

That’s why today, on this very special day, I want to share, in “Sofia’s Book Corner”, a book that we started reading a few weeks ago as a family. It’s called “Stories for boys and girls who want to save the world”, by Carola Benedetto and Luciana Ciliento.

The book takes a journey through the lives of people, like any of us, who have known how to take advantage, from their privileged place of “famous” people, and have raised their voices in pursuit of a sustainable future, and more communion with all beings. living on our planet. A wonderful and explanatory journey through 16 extraordinary lives of people who fight every day to protect the environment.

Stories so that the little heroes we have at home, who will save our planet, feel motivated and inspired. Because ultimately, the generations we are educating are the future. They are the ones who will take charge tomorrow of the messes we leave them with today.

That is why in the course of this visually attractive book, we dismember stories of personalities who were encouraged to be part of the change, how? well, not all of us are called to do exactly the same thing (luckily), each one has to find their own role in this tangle and that is what this book describes in detail. Their plans, how they grew, who inspired them, how they have managed to be considered “activists”, how they have been able to stop playing the role of “personality” to become “personalities” that advocate a common good.

At home, the best known of the 16 characters in the book is Greta Thunberg, perhaps because she is only 19 years old and there is no newspaper on the planet that has not dedicated front pages to some of her demonstrations or her requests: “It’s It’s time to act”!” he acclaims with a firm voice. In many California schools they join their “strike” on Fridays and encourage the use of sustainable transport, such as bicycle or skateboard or simply walk to get to study.

But while Greta calls to demonstrate, there are others who invite us to plant, to recycle, to take care of our future.

Emma Watson, remembers “girl power” and equal rights for all; and Al Gore, reminds us of ““An Inconvenient Truth”” and the great problem that the thaw generates and will generate; while Dian Fosey saves gorillas in the Congo and Tiziano Guardini, from Rome, ensures that even the most insignificant caterpillar has a reason for being within this immense and perfect ecosystem that is planet Earth.

So what do Hollywood stars Emma Watson and Leonardo DiCaprio have in common with Pierre Rabbi, considered the Gandhi of agroecology, the stylist Tiziano Guardini or the Nobel Prize winner Wangari Maathai? Let everyone raise their voice and be part of the change. All of them show their active commitment to safeguard the environment and promote an eco-sustainable lifestyle. In addition, they are part of this green anthology with which you will discover other fascinating biographies. 16 exemplary stories that spread a vital message: You are never too young to save the world!

We have to remind our little ones over and over again that you are never too young to save the world: we are the last generation that can change the world!

It is a book that, in addition to raising awareness, provides the opportunity to read and discuss what has been read with your children. Perhaps, for a bilingual child like mine, it has some somewhat difficult terms, which give that moment of connection and interaction that comes from the simple act of talking.

My favorite story was Bjork’s, I always admired her, and this book allowed me to find out things about her life that I didn’t know. It is a book for boys and not so boys too.

Now, on Earth Day, let’s try, take care of it, love it and try to be part of the change and remember that you are never too young to be a hero, nor do you have to be on the cover of any magazine for good deeds to spread.