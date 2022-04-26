Soft brunette or the hair color that brings more light to brown girls

Although every spring there are different shades of trendy hair, the hair color that will be worn when changing your look if you are brown will be the soft brunette that celebrities are already wearing in all their important appointments of the season to accompany all their looks. From Kate Middleton, to Eva Longoria or even Vanessa Hudgens about her curly hair are just some of those who have surrendered to it because it looks great to give light to the hair of brunette girls who do not want to be blondes and it is also very easy to maintain.

How is the soft brunette hair tone?

Soft brown or soft brunette hair color consists of “a soft and well-integrated contrast in a gradient of cool tones that can be ashes and even honey Y vanillagiving a very attractive and modern look to these dark hair” tells us Antonio Garridotraining director of the hair area of Tacha Beauty.

Yes, it is a soft brown whose highlights never turn yellow or orange, and never go from the root to the ends “this hair tone maintains its natural color at the root and fades smoothly and imperceptibly in a fusion of harmonic nuances with brightness and depth” assures the expert.

The advantages of the chestnut soft brunette

The soft brunette hair color also has the advantage that it softens the features and allows brown girls who do not want to go blonde to enhance the brightness of your hair with a very subtle and flattering transformation. And they become the best option to illuminate dark hair with balayage highlights in caramel, beige, ash or hazelnut tones that provide not only more light but also more movement and volume. In short, it makes a soft and well-integrated contrast in a gradient of cold tones that can be beige, even honey and vanilla, giving a very flattering look to darker hair and they look great on both straight and curly hair, as Vanessa Hudgens demonstrates.

And another of its advantages, as pointed out by Nadia Barrientos, CEO of The Madroom, is that “they manage to bring light to the face and soften the features and they do not create maintenance dependence, something that does not happen with other highlights such as babylights and the trick is to curl the root of the crown a little so that they are very natural drawing them especially in the contour, the middle and the ends of the mane and it suits women with paler or whiter skins just as well as those with more olive or darker skins”.

A chestnut with teasylights highlights

Betting on the color of natural chestnut does not mean giving up a tone full of light. And in that sense, the soft brunette offers to enrich our natural color but with a subtle change with teaseylights wicks how do you tell us Rachel Saizof the Blue room“they achieve a very natural-looking mane, without losing the dark base of the hair and providing incredible luminosity with a faded appearance, especially in the middle and ends.”

Matte highlights for a more natural look

Blanca Suez in soft brunette, the trendy shade.GTres Online.

as it assures us Rosi Fernndezsalon director ananda ferdi, the soft brunette has matte highlights, “which are used when naturalness is sought and are usually in ash or brown tones and have the advantage that they are ideal for people with gray hair who want to give movement to their hair”. And the best thing is that with this shade of hair you don’t look for much contrast, unlike other highlights such as balayage. “These are ideal for brunettes using cold tones that nuance gold or red,” concludes the color expert about the fashionable color that they all wear.

