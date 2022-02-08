Softbank, record sale of Arm to Nvidia fades on the day the EU publishes the “Chips Act”

Listen to the audio version of the article

It was supposed to be the biggest deal ever for the semiconductor world. Instead, it shattered just on the day when Europe is ready to pass the long-awaited “Chips Act”. The sale of the UK chip maker, Arm Ltd., by SoftBank to California-based Nvidia Corporation will not take place. The $ 66 billion deal was blown, crumbling piece by piece by opposition from regulators and the doubts of the British firm’s most important customers.

Regulators from the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have on several occasions expressed a series of concerns about mergers in the semiconductor sector. And customers of the caliber of Qualcomm and Microsoft, had not hidden their discomfort in front of this operation.

IPO coming up

Now new paths are opening up for Arm, with SoftBank – which will receive a $ 1.25 billion break-up fee – now aiming for an IPO in the fiscal year (ending March 2023). In addition, Arm chairman Rene Haas will take over as chief executive officer in place of resigning Simon Segars. In the meantime, however, the pieces have to be picked up. Because the cash-and-stock transaction was worth up to around $ 40 billion when it was announced in September 2020, and had grown when Nvidia’s shares took off. And the “blizzard” that hit SoftBank, as defined by the founder Masayoshi Son, does not seem to be over yet. Shares of the Japanese giant have slid about 2% this year, after a 33% decline in 2021, the worst performance of its kind since 2006.

In the UK, where politicians view Arm as a strategic national asset, the focus is on whether the company will be listed in London. That should be the chosen square, in light of the pressures that leverage on a national security issue. However, according to the Financial Times, SoftBank would prefer to list Arm in New York and resist nationalistic pressure. US markets accord higher valuations to tech stocks, even after a recent sell-off. We will see who will win.

In Europe it is the day of the Chips act

The news of the non-sale of Arm comes on a day that is expected to be historic for the European Union. Today, in fact, the publication of the highly anticipated “Chips act” is expected, a project worth at least 42 billion euros of public investments in favor of the semi-conductor industry (by 2030) to double its market share in the sector. . The president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has set the goal of doubling the Union’s market share in the semiconductor sector – from 10 to 20% by the end of the decade – to reduce dependence on Asia. To do this, the EU must flex its muscles, starting with research and development plans.