Many of the people we know, including friends and family, suffer from a lazy bowel. In Italy alone, in fact, there are millions of individuals who are unable to go to the bathroom regularly and suffer from constipation.

Going to body regularly, on the other hand, helps you stay more active, lively and feel better about yourself.

Not just a question of nutrition

We are used to thinking that going to the bathroom more or less regularly is all a matter of nutrition. This is, of course, the main factor affecting the activity of our intestine, but there are many other elements that can weigh on this situation.

To have a correct intestinal activity, then, let’s remember that these foods are very important, but not only.

We have to go to the bathroom without shame

If there is a mistake that many of us make and that ends up worsening our intestinal health, it is certainly neglecting the stimulus. How many times do we postpone the session because the situation does not allow it or because we feel uncomfortable even just talking about it?

The Humanitas website, in fact, claims that supporting the stimulus and listening to the needs of our body is fundamental. Otherwise we will risk aggravating the situation and this would lead to hardening of the stool and an increasing difficulty in defecating.

The best position to stimulate our body would be the one taken in the baths equipped with a Turkish bath. In that posture, the body would not put pressure on the pelvic floor and would naturally contribute to the success of the operation.

Softening hard stools and fighting constipation would finally be easy thanks to these 3 tips from grandma

We also remember to avoid long sessions on the toilet.

Many people use the bathroom as a kind of “study”, bringing their phones, tablets, books or other distractions. These diversions do nothing but distract from what is the primary goal for which we went to the bathroom. Not to mention that sitting for a long time could burden the pelvic floor, also increasing the risk of prolapse or hemorrhoids.

Foods that should never be missing on our table

In general, however, we remember that nutrition and hydration would be really essential for our intestinal well-being.

Experts recommend drinking at least 1 and a half liters of water a day and including certain specific foods in the diet. There should be no lack of legumes and fiber, which would have a very important role in the health of our intestine. The fibers, in fact, would help intestinal transit, as well as legumes.

In addition, many experts advise constipation sufferers to eat kiwifruit in the morning or oatmeal porridge. Softening hard stools and fighting constipation in this way would be easier, although it is important to always go to a specialist for personalized advice.