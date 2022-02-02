Software sales down in the last quarter, PS Plus subscribers increase – Nerd4.life

Sony has published the financial report for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2021. According to the data reported for the PlayStation department, in the last three months of last year PS5 and PS4 software sales have dropped if you compare to the same period of the previous year, but on the other hand they are increased PlayStation Plus subscribers.

The data from Sony speak in fact of 92.7 million PS5 and PS4 games sold in the last quarter of 202111.5 million less than the 104.2 million recorded at the end of 2020.

We also learn that of these 11.3 million copies are of games made by first-party teams of PlayStation Studios, also in this case recording a decrease compared to 19 million in 2020. In 2021, 62% of PS5 and PS4 software sold is represented by digital copies, compared to 53% last year.

PlayStation logo

Again according to the data recorded in the last quarter of 2021, PlayStation Plus has 48 million subscribersthus marking an increase of 0.6 million users compared to 47.4 million in 2020.

From Sony’s latest financial report we also learn that PS5 is at 17.2 million units sold, but with production down due to the semiconductor crisis.