Software update for 2 million BMWs

CAR AS A SMARTPHONE – Even cars are now preparing to become more and more similar to smartphones and tablets, which can be remotely updated to install new features. The latest news in this sense comes from BMW which has just released “over the air” a upgrade which is received and installed by cars connected to the internet and equipped with the latest BMW ID 7 operating system (available from 2018 onwards). The update, which shouldn’t take more than 20 minutes, affects around two million vehicles. But what does it change with for BMW owners?

DRIVING ASSISTANTS – A number of improvements will affect the Lane Departure Warning, the device that automatically keeps the car in the lane. Still on the subject of safety, the new function is introduced Assited View, which monitors the traffic situation around the vehicle (even in fog), when adaptive cruise control is active.

NEW MAPS – With the new version 21-07 of the BMW ID 7 operating system, the German house also makes it available more accurate maps for the BMW Maps navigator and improved traffic detection, which allows you to plan routes and predict arrival times even more precisely. News also as regards the connection of the multimedia system with a mobile phone Android: Advanced volume control for Android smartphones connected to the vehicle via Bluetooth provides an enhanced sound experience for streaming music or podcasts. The music app is also renewed: the podcast playlists of Spotify are now available in the car with BMW Connected Music. By logging in via the Spotify app in the car, BMW Connected Music will automatically activate this function.

Loading... Advertisements

CUSTOM SOUND FOR M3 AND 4 – The upgrade released by BMW also concerns sports cars M3 And M4. For them the system that generates a artificial sound of the engine inside the passenger compartment: according to BMW it will be more exciting both when the engine is started, when shifting gears or switching from one driving mode to another. Also, for all models, there is an improved driver detection when he enters the car, which ensures the correct loading of his profile with reactive settings, regardless of the position of the vehicle key.