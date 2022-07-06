Softwares reduce more than 80 forms of fraud

Punta Cana, La Altagracia.

Intelligent software has managed to minimize the more than 80 types of fraud that are made to electric meters in homes and businesses of Bávaro-Punta Cana, to minimize or cancel their readings, illegal actions increased during the summer, due to high temperatures.

The frauds, which are carried out in ingenious and varied ways, represent important losses for the distributors, who have found formulas in the case of the private Punta Cana-Macao CEPM Energy Consortium, applying modern technology to reduce them to a minimum, while the EDES are not even able to take initial steps to avoid them.

Since the use of controls that turn off at night and turn on during the daychange of meters (Quitipon), use of honey, interventions of connections and other actions, there are those who risk these actions, among the 53,000 low consumption customersin the perimeter covered by the private company of the firm InterEnergy Group.

The statistics show that the Ultra Plus or VIP, category in which the hotels appear, identified as “High Consumption and Good Behavior Customers”illegalities are not reported, except in one or another restaurant, Chinese stores or cabins.

When measurement problems occur in hotels, CEPM personnel are accompanied by prosecutors from Pgase and the Superintendency of Electricity, regularly as a result of discharges or accidents, which are later compensated, when validated by the corresponding agencies.

Illegality intensifies during the summer, when there is greater consumption due to the frequent use of air conditioners and other electrical appliances to reduce the effects of heat (high temperatures), they involve legal conflicts involving entities such as: Protecom, the Deputy General for the Electrical System (Pgase) and the Institute Dominican for Quality (Indocal).

These explanations were given by the director of Innovation, Wellington Reyes, and CEPM’s commercial and Smart Grid manager, Jorge Acevedo, together with the executive director, Roberto Herrera and general manager, Oscar San Martín, the director of LISTIN DIARIO, Miguel Franjul, during a visit to the plant, accompanied by his wife, the journalist Wendy Santana de Franjul.

Before and after

The CPEM Consortium in August 2014 averaged 15 cases per month, about 200 per year; to date in 2022, in litigation it has 11 for fraud, in a downward trend, by installing intelligent software, which achieves easy detection of meter manipulation avoiding illicit, as the first and only distribution company in the country, with the 100% of your customers with smart metering.

the harvest

Fraud in distributors increases during the summer months, especially; July, August and September.

Smart meters in the private spectrum have given results, facing the lack of control and lack of consequence regime, which characterizes the Government Distributors.

As the Consortium experts explain, with smart measurements, it is established; what did they do to the meter, where did they do it and when; arriving every 15 minutes an updated report to the CPEM control panel.

2014

The CEPM identified 15 cases per month of fraud, totaling about 180 average cases per year, but this year, the company has 11 litigations in the competent instances.

2021

The electrical losses of the 53,000 clients of the Consortium it is located at 4.21% of the energy served.

2022

Until April 2022, the energy losses of the Electricity Distribution Companies (EDE) stood at 31.3%, a decrease of 1.3%, compared to 2021.