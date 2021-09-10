Soggy Bottom by Paul T Anderson with Bradley Cooper changes title: and the trailer appears

Long last, Paul Thomas Anderson is ready to share a first glimpse of his new film Soggy Bottom with the world, excluding the fact that only a small part of the public will be able to set their sights on promotional films … and that the work with Bradley Cooper it even changed its title.

According to what was reported, the first trailer of the mysterious film has begun to appear in some exclusive cinemas in London and Los Angeles: previewed in front of the screenings of American Graffiti And Beavis and Butt-Head Do America held in the past few hours at The Prince Charles Cinema in London and at Kiss Me Deadlye Repo Men organized at the New Beverly in Los Angeles (friend Quentin Tarantino’s cinema), the 35mm trailer unveiled the new title, Licorice Pizza, a reference to the record store chain founded in Southern California in the 1970s. At the bottom of the article you can admire the official logo, with the updated title.

Of the plot of Licorice Pizza virtually nothing is known, although it has been announced that the cast includes Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son, Cooper Hoffman, and in addition to Bradley Cooper also starring Alana Haim, Benny Safdie, Nate Mann, Skyler Gisondo, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Destry Allyn Spielberg and Sean Penn. Tom Waits and Paul Thomas Anderson’s partner Maya Rudolph are also reportedly featured in the trailer, which lasts about two minutes, moves to the tune of Life on Mars by David Bowie and recalls the tones of Boogie Nights, the first major hit by director starring Mark Wahlberg. For the film, the social channels Twitter, Instagram and Facebook have also been activated in the past few hours, and presumably the video will be released online in the next few days: the release is set for a preview on November 25, which will expand into a wider distribution from Christmas day.

