Sohail, the 2-month-old baby who disappeared during the evacuation of Kabul: he had been entrusted to a marine

It is a drama within a drama that Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya have lived and are still experiencing today. The Afghan couple was in fact at the Kabul airport on August 19, together with hundreds of other people, to try to escape from the country reconquered by the Taliban.

There, at the gates of the Abby Gate, almost overwhelmed by the crowd, they had had to make a decision that led to unpredictable consequences: to entrust their two-month-old baby, Sohail, to an American soldier, thinking they could soon rejoin once they arrived at the entrance to the airport.

Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya, however, took over half an hour to overcome those few meters, with the Taliban continuing to push back the citizens. In that lapse of time, however, little Sohail had lost track.

EXCLUSIVE

It was a split-second decision. Mirza Ali Ahmadi and Suraya found themselves and their five children in a chaotic crowd outside the gates of the Kabul airport on Aug. 19 when a US soldier, from over the tall fence, asked if they needed help https://t.co/ sGk2vbaqx7 1/3 pic.twitter.com/TlZbmTPaoj – Reuters (@Reuters) November 5, 2021

This is explained by his parents in an interview with Reuters, the agency to which Suraya and Mirza Ali Ahmadi told their odyssey, spreading a photo of the two-month-old baby in the hope that someone can help them find him.

The couple and their children, aged 17, 9, 6 and 3, were then evacuated on a flight that first took them to Qatar and then to Germany and eventually landed in the United States, where they are now housed in Fort Bliss in Texas, with other Afghan refugees waiting to be resettled somewhere in the US.

Sohail’s father, for 10 years a security guard at the American embassy in Kabul, asked for help from everyone, also relying on the Afghan Refugee Relief, a support group for Afghan families that launched a campaign entitled ‘Missing Child ‘(Missing baby).

Already on 19 August, in the moments following the child’s disappearance, the searches had started inside the airport of the capital. A military commander “participated with me in searches around the airport,” said Mirza, stating that he did not know the name of the soldier because he did not speak English and relied on Afghan colleagues at the US embassy to help him communicate. ” In three days spent at the airport Mirza explains that she had spoken “to more than 20 people, to every official – military or civilian – I came across, I asked about my child”, but to no avail. Finally, it was time for the evacuation, with the flight that brought them to the United States.

Even in the US, Suraya told Reuters, “I do nothing but think of my son.” “All those who call me, my mother, my father, my sister, all give me comfort and say to me: ‘Don’t worry, God is good, your son will be found'”.

An American official heard by Reuters specified that the case of Sohail’s disappearance has been reported to all agencies involved, including US bases, while the State Department has assured that the government is also working with its partners in the international community ” to explore every avenue and locate the child, including an appeal issued through the International Center for Missing Children “

© All rights reserved

Carmine Di Niro