Sojeros falsified titles in complicity with Indert and the Judiciary, says senator

The senator of the Guasu Front Kencho Rodriguez gave statements to the media on Tuesday after the incident that took place in the conflict zone for land in Itakyry, Department of Alto Paraná. The legislator pointed out that the Ka’a Poty indigenous community was relocated to a property belonging to the National Institute of the Indigenous ( Indian ), so she was no longer evicted from the place.

He also assured that the Brazilian settlers who now demand the installation of the indigenous people in the property “falsify documents” to take over land, with the endorsement of the National Institute of Rural Development and Land (indert), which awards titles. Meanwhile, he described the judges and prosecutors as accomplices, who approve of evicting the natives.

“This community (Ka’a Poty) was brought back by the Indi to the 1,364-hectare property, which he bought in 1997, (and there is) nothing to discuss. On this property there are 12 mau titles, where the judges and prosecutors They only pay attention to these mau titles and displaced the Ka’a Poty community three consecutive times,” explained Rodríguez.

Likewise, he reported that the properties in question were registered in 2008 and that between 2013 and 2020 the forged titles appeared. He pointed out that the Indi took action against said documents, but the Prosecutor’s Office and the judges ignored the action.

On the other hand, the legislator stated that he has no problem with being unlawful and that as long as he is president of the Commission on Indigenous Peoples of the Chamber of Senators, no centimeter of indigenous lands will be touched again. “I don’t mind losing my life or my senator’s job,” he said about the point.

Next, he gave his version of the incident that took place this Tuesday when he was held by the mob of protesters in Itakyry, where he was seen raising his hand over the face of a lawyer named Michelle Bettancourt, who represents soy producers.

“I am not afraid of her. I did not touch the doctor, (a) liar, unscrupulous, bad, impious and wicked. That is what Dr. Michelle Bettancourt is. I am not going to leave this doctor alone, who is the one that leads the robbery, the dispossession of the peoples of the Alto Paraná area,” he said, adding that the protesters even “threatened him with death.”

Miguel Kencho Rodríguez currently chairs the Indigenous Peoples Commission of the Senate, for which he is mediating in the conflict over the lands of the natives in Itakyry.

This Tuesday, as he left the meeting between various authorities from Indi, Indert, the Ka’a Poty community and the Catholic Church in the area, he was detained by a group of Brazilian producers who demanded his position on the relocation of the indigenous people, in the meantime he had a discussion with lawyer Bettancourt.

The woman told him that “he didn’t respect her”, to which he replies: “Do you think I’m afraid of you, asshole?” At that moment, the senator apparently touched the lawyer’s face and then left the place escorted by police officers, while she yelled at him that she would file a complaint against her.

On the occasion, the legislator was treated by the Brazilian settlers as “bandit”, “scoundrel”, “leftist”, among other negative qualifiers, as could be seen in a video that was broadcast on the day.

In other viralized images of the incident, it is also observed how the protesters attacked a delegation that was moving through the area to participate in the meeting. Shouting “get out” and hitting the vehicle, the producers, also led by the same lawyer, ask the authorities to leave the place.

“We do much more for the country than you usurpers. We pay our taxes,” one of the Brazilian protesters is heard saying.

On June 25, the indigenous people of Ka’a Poty, from the Avá Guaraní people, left the Plaza de Armas of Asunción, after almost eight months, to return to Itakyry, Alto Paraná, after two previous evictions.

However, they once again encountered a conflict in the area, due to the fact that soy growers in the area denounced that they had relocated to the wrong place and even speak of an invasion.