Solán de Cabras and Martina Klein join forces for psychological well-being in the fight against breast cancer

Solán de Cabras strengthens its commitment to the fight against breast cancer and joins the Spanish Association Against Cancer for the ninth consecutive year. Thus, the natural mineral water brand has launched a new edition of Gotas de Solidaridad, the movement with which it carries out numerous initiatives to give visibility to this fight and claim the importance of emotional care for patients and their families through psychological care.

Within the actions that will take place during the month of October, Solán de Cabras presents once again the special edition of its pink bottle –an emblematic color of the cause– accompanied on this occasion by a maxi bag, designed by the model, presenter and businesswoman Martina Klein.

Both the pink special edition bottle and this accessory are now on sale at the Mahou San Miguel Store. The profits obtained from the sale of both limited edition products will go to the Spanish Association Against Cancer, to finance psychological supportfree and accessible, for patients and relatives who need it.

The maxi bag designed by Martina Klein is one of the trending accessories of the season. Also with the color pink as the protagonist, its creator has been inspired by a trip she made with her brand Lo de Manuela to Istanbul, where she already designed with her team the main drop of the accessory’s print. “Although at first we wanted to include a single drop, we have finally decided to fill the bag with them. These Drops of Solidarity that run through the bag symbolize the large number of ways we have of collaborate and help”, comments Martina Klein.

Campaign ‘Minute x Minute’

Along the same lines, Solán de Cabras presents his video Minute x Minute, a campaign that talks about his collaboration with the Spanish Association Against Cancer. For each complete viewing of this emotional 60-second piece, the brand will donate one minute of free psychological care through the 24-hour helpline. for patients and relatives of the Association.

In addition, the natural mineral water brand launches a new initiative in collaboration with the mobility brand Free2Move. Solán de Cabras will also provide minutes of psychological care for each image that users share on social networks with the pink bottle that you will find in the company’s vehicles during the month of October.

Other initiatives to support the Spanish Association Against Cancer

Mesas Rosas is another of the initiatives that the brand is launching to support the Association. In this case, on October 19, you dressed the tables of restaurants throughout Spain with pink tablecloths to make the cause visible. Also during this month of October, he will bring together two of his regular partners, the Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid football clubs, at the Bufandas Rosas event.

In this meeting, the solidarity complement created for the occasion will be presented, with the logos of each team, and will be raffled on social networks. During this act there will also be a colloquium on the importance of emotional well-being during recovery from illness.

