Solana and Arbitrum offline, risks for Ethereum

In recent days they have occurred problems for both Solana and Arbitrum, both gone offline for a few hours, both for Ethereum.

A long chain of attacks sent Solana offline

Two days ago Marius Van Der Wijden reported that someone had tried to attack Ethereum, without success, as only a small percentage of nodes took the invalid chain seriously, while the vast majority rejected it as invalid.

Someone unsuccessfully tried to attack #ethereum today by publishing a long (~ 550) blocks which contained invalid pow’s. Only a small percentage of @nethermindeth nodes switched to this invalid chain. All other clients rejected the long sidechain as invalid – MariusVanDerWijden (@vdWijden) September 14, 2021

The problem is that due to the attack, the counterfeit chain turned out to be longer than the legitimate one, and this misled some nodes.

Now, however, the counterfeit chain has been overtaken in length by the legitimate chain, so everything is back to normal. Most users have not noticed anything, so much so that the price of ETH has not suffered any damage.

More serious problems instead for Solana and Arbitrum.

Also on September 14, the Twitter profile that reports information on updates relating to Solana announced that the Solana Mainnet Beta was going through a period of “intermittent instability”.

Solana mainnet-beta is experiencing intermittent instability. This began approximately 45 minutes ago, and engineers are investigating the issue. – Solana Status (@SolanaStatus) September 14, 2021

The problem was serious, so much so that later the attack led to a depletion of the resources of the Solana network causing a de facto stop of the service.

It was later found that a large increase in transaction load had reached a peak of 400,000 TPS which flooded the processing queue.

The lack of priority caused a network fork to start. The fork then led to excessive memory consumption, causing some nodes to disconnect.

New version against attacks validated by the community

Subsequently, the community of validators had to opt for a restart of the network, and a new version of the protocol.

Today, version 1.6.25 of the client was released which increases network resilience during periods of excessive transaction load.

The attack also impacted the price of SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency.

After hitting its all-time high of over $ 210 on September 9, the price had dropped to just over $ 150 on September 13, while yesterday it dropped to below $ 150 again. It now appears to have stabilized at around $ 155 momentarily.

On September 14, he went offline also Arbitrum.

In particular, the Arbitrum Sequencer went offline, interrupting the confirmation of new transactions. The project development team has warned that Arbitrum One is still in its beta phase, during which even further interruptions are possible.

It is difficult to imagine that three such attacks carried out on the same day are a coincidence.

It is necessary to underline the difference between the resilience of Ethereum, and instead the vulnerabilities of Solana and Arbitrum, or two young projects that do not have years of experience behind them like their illustrious predecessor.