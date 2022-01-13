Solana and Cardano: crypto worth over 40 billion dollars, a challenge for Ethereum

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, the is the dominant asset in speech and analysis. The rise of Bitcoin has been incredible: going from five cents a token in 2010 to nearly $ 70,000 in 2021 has created a speculative buying fever and has led to the birth of thousands of new cryptocurrencies. In 2021, the value of Bitcoin appreciated by 57.81%.

Ethereum () is the second largest crypto. Last year it fared even better than Bitcoin. Ethereum’s value jumped 391.75% in 2021.

At the beginning of 2022, the asset class was populated with over 16,650 tokens, and their number is increasing day by day. and are in the top ten, with market caps above 99.9% of the rest of the asset class.

It increases acceptance of crypto along with the growth of the asset class’s market cap

In 2021, the market cap of the cryptocurrency asset class grew 182.18% to $ 2.166 trillion on December 31 from $ 767.482 billion at the end of 2020.

The considerable increase in the market cap was due to the growing use of the burgeoning asset class.

2022 could be the turning point

After nearly hitting $ 70,000 per token in mid-November, Bitcoin was trading below $ 43,000 on January 11. it peaked at $ 4,900 on November 10, but was below $ 3,250 in early 2022.

Cryptocurrencies face continued bullish and bearish forces in 2022.

Bullish factors:

The speculative fever will likely continue, with token prices remaining at levels that have made a fortune.

The number of new tokens continues to rise. The demand for crypto supports the growing number of choices, with market participants looking for the next token that will give rewards similar to those of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Crypto has become more popular investment vehicles, encouraging market participants to diversify their portfolios by including exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Trust in traditional currencies is failing, making crypto a viable alternative.

Bearish factors:

Regulators are preparing to play a more important role in overseeing the market to “protect the public”.

Governments will eventually roll out digital versions of traditional currencies to compete with crypto from a technology standpoint.

Cryptocurrencies threaten the control of the money supply by lawmakers and government officials, something governments will not give up without a fight.

At around $ 2 trillion on January 11, the crypto market cap is well below that of Apple (NASDAQ :), the largest publicly traded company in the world. At $ 2 trillion, cryptocurrencies pose no systemic risk to the financial system. However, if the market cap rises to 4 billion, 5 billion or even more, governments are likely to worry and tighten crypto.

Solana is the fifth largest cryptocurrency

On January 13, Solana is the fifth major crypto. At $ 151.25 per token, SOL’s market cap is $ 47.40 billion.

Solana is a public blockchain platform that uses the proof-of-stake mechanism.

Solana is a potential rival for Ethereum, as it offers faster transaction speed and reduces associated costs.

SOL is another success story.

The chart shows that SOL tokens debuted on the market in September 2020 at the level of 78.0 cents. They hit a high of $ 258.93 on November 5, 2021, just days before Bitcoin and Ethereum hit all-time highs. At $ 151.25 on January 13, SOL is about 42% lower than its November high, falling more than Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are -38.2% and -34.2% from their respective highs.

Cardano: in seventh position

Cardano is an open-source and decentralized public blockchain platform, with a proof-of-stake protocol. Cardano has been around since 2015 and allows peer-to-peer transactions with its cryptocurrency, ADA. Cardano’s energy efficiency makes it a greener crypto, as mining is not energy-intensive.

ADA is the seventh major cryptocurrency as of January 13. At $ 1.30 per token, its market cap is $ 43.45 billion.

The chart shows that ADA began trading in October 2017 at 2.6 cents and rose to a high of $ 2.9634 on September 1, 2021. At $ 1.30, the price marks a 56% drop from the high. . In early November 2021, ADA had hit a lower high, $ 2.2735, with underperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana since November.

Invest only as much as you can afford to lose – SOL and ADA are liquid for trading

SOL and ADA are liquid cryptocurrencies, which offer liquidity to traders, with market caps around 40 billion dollars. However, they also carry the same risks as all other cryptocurrencies and investors should only expose the capital they are willing to lose, as the potential for incredible rewards carries with it the risk of losing everything.