Solana and Cardano take one more hit! Great buys on Dogecoin! DOGE SOL ADA

Today morning, what interests us is the analysis of the cryptocurrencies that were also dragged down yesterday, apart from Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin. Today, Friday, February 25, 2022, we come to deal with cryptocurrencies such as Cardano ADA, Dogecoin DOGE and Solana SOL.

Cardano ADA Analysis

Cardano, as we see it, has just come out of its falls, with the current price of 08444 dollars. We have seen data such as the market cap of $28,405,013,693 or the market volume of $2,546,713,770. Right now, Cardano’s upside is 10.26%, while weekly downside drops Cardano down to 18.58%.

Solana SOL review

Solana is currently valued at about $88.45. The latter is a price that comes from a rise in value of 8.94%, which have been serious falls on a weekly scale, up to 7.57%. The market cap that we see looking at is about $28,323,273,342, with the market volume being $3,835,373,756.

Dogecoin DOGE Analysis

Dogecoin is one of the strongest of the trio that we have been discussing. He is starting to show 9.6% gains, giving us values ​​of $0.1223. But, not everything is a bed of roses… We have seen falls in its weekly trajectory, which have not been less than 13.51%. Do you know their most relevant data? It is worth keeping an eye on the market capitalization of around $16,220,128,364, with the market volume for the last 24 hours being $1,224,866,075.

