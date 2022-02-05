Solana and Ethereum recover after posting double-digit gains

Ethereum and Solana in particular have galloped high on their charts significantly over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin also claimed the $ 40k price mark at the time of writing, so the major altcoins have been following a similar price move. The massive attack on Wormhole, which is an eminent bridging protocol between Solana and Ethereum, caused ETH to lose nearly 8% while SOL depreciated in double digits.

At the time of writing, Solana was seen trading at $ 109.18 after the SOL was parked below the $ 100 mark yesterday. Ethereum was seen to change hands for $ 2953.03 and may soon reach the $ 3000 price level as the market continues to rally. Buyers for both assets resurfaced at press time, pushing the coins close to the overbought zone.

Solana Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart

Image source: TradingView SOL / USD

After dropping from $ 100, Solana recovered the aforementioned price level and posted a strong recovery of around 12%. The upper resistance for SOL is found at $ 131.58, while a push below the current price level will cause the coin to trade at $ 102.27.

Solana’s technical outlook was quite bullish at the time of writing. A further price plan was expected at $ 156.43, while the support region was near $ 96. The price of the altcoin was seen parked above the 20-SMA line. This reading indicates that sellers were responsible for driving the asset’s price momentum in the market.

The Relative Strength Index indicates the buying strength of the coin. The RSI on the four-hour chart stood at 60, which is considered to be quite bullish. The buying force has recovered from the bearish zone and with continued demand, the SOL could be seen in the overvalued zone.

The Awesome Oscillator painted a positive reading and the indicator showed green signal bars. These signal bars have been seen above the half line, which means that the overall market trend is bullish at press time.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart

Image source: TradingView ETH / USD

Ethereum broke the support level of $ 2678.08 gaining 14% at press time. The coin was priced at $ 2953.03 with rises on its charts at the time of writing. Support from the broader market could prompt ETH to revisit the $ 3,000 price level in the next trading sessions.

If the coin is to aim for $ 3,000, then ETH must continue to trade between $ 2,953.03 and $ 2,678.08 in the immediate trading sessions, thus ensuring a bullish week for the coin. A break above $ 3,000 would push prices to $ 3289.36, however, the buying force must be constant for the altcoin.

On the flip side, ETH could fall through $ 2,678.08 and trade near the low of $ 2,501.49 if the buying force falls. At press time, Ethereum was overrated. The Relative Strength Index was close to overbought territory as the asset was overvalued.

The price of Ethereum was seen above the 20-SMA mark which is indicative of the buying strength in the market. Buyers were responsible for the price momentum in the market. The MACD underwent a bullish crossover and flashed rising green signal bars at the time of writing.