Solana, Cardano and Polkadot; Who is the real killer of Ethereum?

Which cryptocurrency can be described as the true “Ethereum Killer?”. This question is increasingly becoming a topic of conversation among crypto communities. Ethereum problems such as high gas tariffs and network congestion with low scalability are becoming more and more evident. With this, possible replacements have emerged and are competing to increase their DeFi market share.

On the list of Ethereum’s biggest competitors are Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot. The first, Cardano, is a third generation blockchain. The network was developed to solve the problems plaguing the blockchain industry through peer-reviewed updates and updates. Unlike Ethereum which runs on Proof of Work (PoW), Cardano uses an eco-friendly Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Ethereum, however, has plans to migrate to PoS with ETH 2.0.

Regarding the speed of transactions, Cardano outperforms Ethereum with 250 transactions per second (TPS) while the latter runs 20 TPS. ETH 2.0 will have a sharding mechanism, which will allow the processing of 100,000 TPS. Meanwhile, Cardano is working on its Layer 2 Hydra which, in theory, could scale up to 1 million TPS.

An Ethereum killer?

Furthermore, Cardano’s smart contracts will be launched during these weeks, welcoming Cardano in the DeFi space. The long-awaited day will determine whether the well thought-out design of the network will work in practice on a large scale.

Seeing as both Cardano and Ethereum have significant changes imminent, it’s hard to say which one will emerge in the lead. Cardano may be closer to Ethereum in terms of market cap, but future events will determine whether he will be crowned Ethereum’s killer.

Solana is another network that has attracted investors to its native SOL token over the past month. Like Cardano, Solana tries to solve Ethereum’s high transaction costs and scaling problems. Currently, the network can process 50,000-65,000 TPS, so transaction costs are low averaging only $ 0,00025. On the other hand, Ethereum’s transaction fees are higher and rather volatile. The average transaction fee was $ 48,178 as of September 9th.

As of now, scant adoption blocks prevent Solana from overtaking Ethereum. But as Solana releases new NFTs, invests institutional investors, and the value of SOL increases, the narrative may simply change.

Despite making headlines more sedate than the previous two, Polkadot has been listed as a potential Ethereum killer. The network solves the problem of network congestion through chain guards connected to the central relay chain. The feature also allows for cross-chain communication.

Again, Ethereum could achieve the same with its next sharding. Polkadot may also have to compete harder as Cardano and Solana recently surpassed DOT’s market cap.

Coexistence of networks

In particular, the term “Ethereum Killer” is more of a buzzword than a coveted position. Ethereum dominates the DeFi world and its demise would bring disastrous consequences for the aforementioned coins. Therefore, rather than coin maximalism, many support an ecosystem of multiple networks. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson was quoted as saying there is room for coexistence. In short, a thriving and competitive market would lead all currencies to grow and therefore, even the earnings of those who believed in it!