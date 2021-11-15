Solana challenges Cardano as the main threat to Ethereum

Cardano and Solana are proving to be strong rivals of Ethereum with their ability to process more transactions at a lower cost. Which of the two will be the real Ethereum killer?

Despite all the talk about ‘flippening‘, i.e. the possibility that the market capitalization of Ethereum (ETH) exceeds that of Bitcoin (BTC), there is an equally interesting race to watch for who will really be next “Ethereum killer“.

Two of the major cryptocurrencies such as Cardano (ADA) e Solana (SOL) are neck and neck these days as the fifth and sixth most valuable cryptocurrency on the market. With a market capitalization of approximately $ 70 billion each (today November 15, 73.60 billion for Solana and 68.62 billion for Cardano), they are not aiming to achieve Bitcoin supremacy, but they have goal of ‘undermining’ Ethereum as the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization.

So long as Ethereum bulls are betting on Bitcoin, given the former’s advantage of providing a wider range of real-world applications and functionality, Cardano and Solana are betting on Ethereum. Both of the smaller tokens can process more transactions per second than Ethereum and can do so at a lower cost. In short, “the hunter is hunted”.

Cardano brakes while Solana started running

For most of the past year, Cardano has been the largely undisputed favorite in this race against Solana to potentially catch up with Ethereum. A lot has happened in the last few weeks. Cardano was one of the rare crypto denominations to actually decline in October. In a scorching month with most digital currencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, posting double-digit percentage gains, Cardano plunged 13% in October.

There were no major negative developments that prevented Cardano from attending the October crypto party. The fix can be labeled a withdrawal ‘buy on rumors, sell on news‘.

Cardano was a big winner over the summer on expectations that Alonzo’s hard fork would make its blockchain more accessible for smart contracts and other decentralized apps. When the transition was completed in mid-September, many investors took their outsized gains.

And while Cardano who took a break last month, Solana started running. Solana was already gaining momentum with its blockchain attracting decentralized financial application developers and non-fungible token markets. There are now more than 200 decentralized apps, or dApps, running on Solana. It may seem like a small number compared to the nearly 3,000 dApps that rely on Ethereum, but they add up. Assets deposited in decentralized financial protocols running on Solana’s platform recently exceeded $ 10 billion.

A race with many winners

In the four weeks Solana increased by more than 50%, reaching an all-time high of $ 253 in the first week of November. This allowed Solana to overtake Cardano in market capitalization. Both tokens have been going back and forth with a capitalization of around 68.5 billion for several days, although in the last few hours it would appear that Solana is taking advantage of her rival.

The good news however is that you don’t have to choose. Both Cardano and Solana are cryptocurrencies with excellent foundations for a bright future. Cardano and Solana don’t have to reach Ethereum to win, especially if Ethereum continues to rise. With Ethereum’s transition to the more cost-effective and environmentally friendly proof-of-stake model in the coming months, it should close the gap on its current shortcomings.

It’s a race, but it’s more like a marathon. All cryptocurrencies that cross the finish line after traveling the distance will be awarded medals, which means there will be plenty of winners along the way.

