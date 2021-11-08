Solana has become the fourth largest cryptocurrency in the world

Solana, the high-speed blockchain, has become the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, surpassing both Cardano and Tether in the past week. The SOL token rallied hard amid renewed interest in the digital asset space, hitting a new all-time high of $ 245.69.

Solana’s current move appears to be part of a broader trend that is growing mainly Layer 1 assets. Ethereum and Polkadot, for example, have recently reached new all-time highs, with Terra and Avalanche approaching.

During Solana’s recent rise, Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko commented on blockchain’s place in the broader crypto ecosystem, praising Ethereum’s innovation and suggesting that Solana’s success will not be driven by the potential failure of the Proof-of merger. -Stake of Ethereum scheduled for 2022.

Since January, Solana has risen nearly 17,000%, making it one of the best crypto investments of the year so far. The adoption of NFT on Solana and the increasing total value locked in DeFi protocols such as Raydium and Orca contributed to the parabolic growth of the chain. Solana’s market capitalization currently stands at around $ 72 billion. If it comes to challenging Binance Coin for third place, the SOL token will have to bridge the 30% gap between the two currencies.