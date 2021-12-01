Solana in a Grayscale Trust

Grayscale strikes again. The fund manager at the top of the sub-fund crypto has in fact just announced the birth of a trust which will include Solana. A new product, intended for qualified investors and sold in the traditional way OTC.

Great news for Solana, which is experiencing a new moment of strength and will thus be able to easily become part of the assets of large companies and also of institutional investors. A choice that we share – and which also confirms ours, that of covering $ SOL since very few knew it.

Grayscale also opens in Solana

Grayscale opens in Solana – for the moment only for “selected investors”

Grayscale part with feet of lead, but still part. A few hours ago the news of the arrival of a new one Trust – funds that are sold privately and not on regulated markets – which will replicate the performance of Solana through physical purchase.

A product very similar to the one that made the group popular – namely the trust on Bitcoin – for a manager who is not new one to this type of initiative, because a few weeks ago it had already opened, well in advance of the boom, a Decentraland.

An addition that means a lot for the group, but also for $ SOL, which thus becomes part of what many consider the Gotha of the world of cryptocurrencies in access for institutions. Among the customers of Grayscale we also remember that there are large banks that need exposure to BTC and other crypto, such as Morgan Stanley. The same groups will likely have access to this product as well.

16 trusts on all the best cryptocurrencies

Excellent march of Grayscale, which reaches share with this fund 16, after having already opened up $ BTC, $ ETH, but also less trafficked cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum Classic And Chainlink.

The effects are generally not immediate, but they can have important repercussions on the medium And long period. Which allows us to be even more confident about a token which is ready to become one of the landmarks of compartment of the decentralized finance, but not only.

The signal that comes today from Grayscale is of enormous importance and we will be ready to resume our prediction in some time. It will remain, like everything that is stated about Cryptocurrency.it – black on white. With a small additional gem: Grayscale he is actively trying to convert hers Trust on Bitcoin in a ETF. And even in that case we could see some good ones.