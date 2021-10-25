Solana is preparing for a new all-time high?

In September Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) hit an all-time high of $ 214.96, and was down 3.5% from that level at the time of publication.

What happened

Solana is the token of a high-performance blockchain protocol focused on decentralized applications (DApps).

Since the beginning of the year Solana has grown by 11,189.73% and in the last 90 days it has gained 644.63%.

According to altFins, Solana’s price has broken through the $ 200 resistance with strong volume, with a possible rally to $ 250.

Solana price chart. Courtesy of altFins.

At the time of publication, trading volumes were up 60.41% to $ 4.1 billion and the cryptocurrency was earning 7.82% to $ 209.25.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is Solana’s largest market, with volumes growing 21.78% to $ 893.57 million; among the other important exchanges that support Solana, there are Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and FTX.

Because it is important

Analysts are optimistic about SOL; ‘The Crypto Dog’ he tweeted that he believes the coin “looks the strongest” around.

Keeping it simple right now, no shotgun season – $ SOL looks the strongest to me, so I’m concentrated in SOL. – The Crypto Dog (@TheCryptoDog) October 21, 2021

Jason Lau, chief operating officer of cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin, believes the coin will face resistance at $ 215 but, if SOL breaks through that limit, more upside can be observed, Forbes reported.

“$ 215 is the latest all-time high, so resistance is expected; if you manage to overcome it, the $ 250 will certainly be possible ”.

Last week SOL benefited from a rally in Smart Coin Layer 1 solutions and the announcement of the beta launch of Squads, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) generator.