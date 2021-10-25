News

Solana is preparing for a new all-time high?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In September Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) hit an all-time high of $ 214.96, and was down 3.5% from that level at the time of publication.

What happened

Solana is the token of a high-performance blockchain protocol focused on decentralized applications (DApps).

Since the beginning of the year Solana has grown by 11,189.73% and in the last 90 days it has gained 644.63%.

According to altFins, Solana’s price has broken through the $ 200 resistance with strong volume, with a possible rally to $ 250.

Solana price chart. Courtesy of altFins.

At the time of publication, trading volumes were up 60.41% to $ 4.1 billion and the cryptocurrency was earning 7.82% to $ 209.25.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is Solana’s largest market, with volumes growing 21.78% to $ 893.57 million; among the other important exchanges that support Solana, there are Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and FTX.

Because it is important

Analysts are optimistic about SOL; ‘The Crypto Dog’ he tweeted that he believes the coin “looks the strongest” around.

Jason Lau, chief operating officer of cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin, believes the coin will face resistance at $ 215 but, if SOL breaks through that limit, more upside can be observed, Forbes reported.

“$ 215 is the latest all-time high, so resistance is expected; if you manage to overcome it, the $ 250 will certainly be possible ”.

Last week SOL benefited from a rally in Smart Coin Layer 1 solutions and the announcement of the beta launch of Squads, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) generator.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

807
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
657
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
638
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
564
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
529
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
457
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
428
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
415
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
349
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
322
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top