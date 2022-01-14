Solana likes Bank of America | Mike Tyson is also on board

Solana was among the cryptocurrencies most affected by the post-Christmas correction which destroyed a significant part of the total market cap of the sector. However, especially today, there are excellent signs of recovery for a token that, barring sensational upheavals in the sector, will continue to be one of the most interesting also for the 2022.

With two important supports coming from the chief of digital operations of Bank of America and, perhaps less important in the financial field, of Mike Tyson. For a chain that, according to the main analysts, could continue to erode important market shares precisely ad Ethereum.

Mike Tyson and Bank of America side with Solana

Solana in the sights of banks and … great boxers

Of endorsement for Solana they actually arrived two by return of post. First the leader of the digital of one of the most important banking groups of the United States, then instead that of Mike Tyson. Different by nature, but both useful for understanding what the possible trajectory of Solana for the 2022.

For Bank of America Solana will be the VISA of the crypto world

Certainly a suggestive metaphor, because Solana is associated directly with what is the largest hub in the world – today – for digital payments and transactions. TO Solana, through the Proof of History, the greater scalability compared to Ethereum in its present form, albeit with some problems, as we will necessarily have to see shortly.

Also Mike Tyson in the Solana NFT circuit?

So it would seem to look at one of the last tweet of one of the legendary champions of boxing.

All up Solana. I just got a Catalina Whale!

Referring to one of the most successful projects among the NFT iteratives that are having success not only on the chain from Solana, but also elsewhere. The commitment of Mike Tyson – who has already had some experience, even if not very edifying in the crypto world – is a sign that the chain of $ SOL it is increasingly able to attract big names also from the world of entertainment and sport. What it was, a few days ago also happened with Melania Trump.

Why are institutional investors looking to Solana?

To answer this question we just need to quote the words of Alkesh Shah, who is an analyst at Bank of America

At the cost of a slightly less secure and decentralized blockchain, Solana favors scalability.

One issue, that of scalability, which will be crucial for the 2022 after a 2021 in which Ethereum she was a victim of her own success. But just the comment of Alkesh Shah – maximum scalability is always achieved with the sacrifice of decentralization and sometimes even security. Things that were, even indirectly, responsible for Technical Problems that the protocol has had to deal with over the past few months and weeks.

Technical problems that have had a impact on the price important, scoring dos bottom from which now $ SOL it would appear to be ready to go back up. With the old ATH which are more affordable, particularly if the crypto were to come back in clear bull run. Also with the help of a great boxing champion.