Solana on-chain development on the rise after the recent DDoS attack

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
Solana, whose native SOL token is the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, tops the charts for on-chain development despite a recent denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

According to data from Santiment, in the last month Solana has exceeded the daily contribution rate on GitHub of Polkadot and Cardano, becoming the blockchain leader in these terms. Between November 12 and Monday, the number of daily GitHub contributions for Solana reached 90, followed by Polkadot with 76 and Cardano with 65..

Daily contributions on GitHub for Bitcoin, Solana, Cardano and Polkadot from 12 November to 13 December 2021
Daily contributions on GitHub for Bitcoin, Solana, Cardano and Polkadot from 12 November to 13 December 2021. Source: Santiment

The surge in on-chain development activity for Solana comes following a DDoS attack that slowed the network significantly on Thursday. The fifth largest blockchain managed to mitigate the problem without suspending the network, but the event raised serious concerns about the network’s vulnerability.

A DDoS attack refers to a coordinated botnet activity that engulfs a network with fake traffic. Many experts have attributed the coordinated DDoS attack to design flaws and Solana’s Proof-of-History (PoH) consensus mechanism. Previously, a report from Grayscale Investment also reported the use of PoH in Solana stating:

“Solana’s consensus mechanism adopts new blockchain technology that is not widely used, and may not work as expected. There may be flaws in the underlying encryption of the network, including flaws that affect the functionality of Solana’s network or make the network vulnerable to attack. “

In September, Solana’s network faced a similar problem when a sudden spike in transaction volume resulted in a nearly 17-hour blackout. The engineers could not find a solution, and eventually the validators had to restart the network.

The Solana blockchain emerged in 2021 as one of the fastest growing smart contract networks and is an increasingly popular choice between projects related to decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens. Its ever-increasing popularity has drawn several comparisons to Ethereum, and some even describe it as “Ethereum killer.” However, growing concerns about the network’s fundamentals could prove problematic in the long run.

Prior to the DDoS attack, SOL was aiming for a new all-time high above $ 200, but subsequently the price slipped to a weekly low of $ 156.50. According to data from CoinGecko, in the last 24 hours SOL has recorded a loss of 8.6%.

