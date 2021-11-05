Solana overtakes Cardano after reaching a new ATH

SOL, the native currency of Solana blockchain, has risen in price by 7% in the past 24 hours to become the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinGecko. Solana overtakes Cardano; in fact, its price continues to grow, so much so that the cryptocurrency market cap has exceeded that of ADA (Cardano).

The ADA price rose 2%, but it has lost 8% of its value in the last week. Solana’s market capitalization is now over $ 64 billion, compared to Cardano’s $ 63.5 billion.

Solana surpasses Cardano: an overview

Both Solana and Cardano are de facto Ethereum competitors, as far as the technological aspects are concerned, but lately the Solana project seems to be evolving more rapidly. SOL started faster than Cardano, moving quickly to bring the main aspects of Ethereum – smart contracts, decentralized financial applications (DeFi), NFT and the like – on a faster, less congested network.

While network speed has been accompanied by potential security issues and several days of outages this year, the metrics remain positive. The price of SOL hit an all-time high of $ 219.05 just eight days ago, and the current price of nearly $ 213 is slightly off pace.

Also, according to cryptocurrency statistics site DeFi Llama, the value of crypto assets in Solana’s DeFi apps is at a record high, allowing people to trade assets, earn interest and borrow without third parties.

Cardano, for its part, launched an unconvincing smart contract in September and has yet to build a comparable ecosystem of decentralized apps. However, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson – one of the creators of Ethereum – toured East Africa to spark interest in the network. Its IOHK laboratories recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Burundi.

Solana’s TVL is now very close to that of Binance Smart Chain, although still a long way from Ethereum, with Terra and Avalanche advancing behind it. It is therefore now a question of an already sufficiently mature project to allow a certain concrete use, even if not mass as Ethereum. In such a scenario, in fact, it is rather obvious that the price of the token is rapidly rising.

Final remarks

