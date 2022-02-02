Solana Pay ushers in the era of cryptocurrency payments

Solana Labsthe entity behind the high-speed blockchain Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), has launched a new payment protocol. Solana Pay will allow merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments directly from consumers.

What happened

Through an announcement posted on Tuesday, Solana presented Solana Pay. The protocol will allow merchants to accept payments in USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC), SOL and other cryptocurrency tokens based on the Solana blockchain.

Solana Pay is the result of a partnership with stablecoin broadcaster Circle, Checkout.com and Citcom, as well as wallet integration companies Phantom and FTX.

Because it is important

Sheraz ShereSolana Payments Manager and former head of Google Wallet partnerships – division of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) – has a broader view; For Shere, in fact, the solution is greater than simply allowing consumers to “pay with cryptocurrencies”.

“Rather, it is a view in which all currencies, including US dollars, are on-chain and used for a wide range of transactions,” said Shere.

Last month the strategic analysts of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) have argued that cryptocurrency has the potential to become the Visa Inc (NYSE: V) of the digital asset ecosystem.

The Bank of America analyst Alkesh Shah said low transaction fees, ease of use and scalability could help Solana steal market share from Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Price movement

At the time of publication, Solana was up 3.38% daily to $ 110.38. Over the past seven days, SOL has seen a 13% rise, outperforming the cryptocurrency market.