Solana (SOL), competitor of Ethereum (ETH), has already risen by more than 5,500% this year, what do analysts expect? »Crypto Insider

Solana (SOL) is one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies that have increased in value this year. The ecosystem that Ethereum (ETH) are competing for is still very much in its infancy. However, the Solana cycle has taken off like a rocket in recent months.

Earlier this year, SOL was trading around the $ 1.50 Binance crypto exchange. Together with the market, the price then rose to a value of $ 50. Then came the correction at the market level in May which brought the price back to $ 20. From there, however, yesterday SOL rose again. Historic High (ATH) Get to $ 98.95 on Binance. In short, investors who arrived earlier this year are now aiming for a gain of over 5500%.

Solana is a project that supports smart contracts and mainly aims to achieve a huge transaction speed with which it competes with, among other things, Ethereum. The holy grail of blockchain technology is decentralization combined with great processing speed. However, this is still a huge challenge, as these two aspects don’t go hand in hand. Solana was recently listed on the Dutch cryptocurrency exchange Bitvavo.

one dollar They simply don’t care about a downturn in the market – Ragger @ (@ragger) August 28, 2021

Many analysts remain despite the massive increase in recent months increasing. For example, The Crypto Dog sees Solana still in her infancy, and thus remains of interest to many investors. “I think the ecosystem is still in its infancy and there is still a lot of profit for investors in this situation,” said the analyst. in a tweet.

Given that Solana is a direct competitor of Ethereum, it is not surprising that the altcoin is stealing some of Ethereum’s market share. Matt Palinsweg of the Genesys digital lending platform notes the big difference between the market caps between the two.

Solana one dollar Market value = $ 23 billion

Ethereum ETH dollar Market value = $ 362 billion 6% is a relative value…? It looks very low. – Matt Ballensweg (@ MattBallen4791) August 27, 2021

However, a downward correction is not impossible, especially now that SOL has just identified ATH. The caveat to such tweets is, of course, as long as past performance is no guarantee for the future. It is always important to do your own research.