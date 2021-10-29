News

Solana (SOL) positive despite BTC and in the company of DOT and BNB

Among these we find solana (SOL), which does not shine at 7 days and in fact still loses -4.44%, while at one month it loses -13.26%. However, the Ethereum competitor today scored an encouraging but shy + 1.42% which could also be absorbed in the next few hours by a general bearish sentiment.

Solana (SOL) short-term trend

SOL is worth $ 147.32 at the time of writing and appears to be fighting to stay in positive territory. At three months the cryptocurrency gains + 405.32%, but compared to the value of 0.50 USD on 11 May 2020, the altcoin has come a long way and a lot.

But who did not take advantage of SOL’s cheap purchases last year and would like to enter now, what should they consider?

In particular, it is important to know that the Solana platform opens the door to decentralized finance, with dApps that can offer money borrowing services in exchange for the cryptocurrency deposit or lending service for those who want to act as a lender to obtain interest.

Furthermore, Solana presents itself as an alternative platform for non-fungible tokens (NFT). The latter are digital assets that can represent artistic works and more.

However Solana is a project in the infantile stage compared to Ethereum that has 6 years of history behind it and has already gone through various critical phases of the market.

In addition to ETH there are regulated derivative instruments such as futures and ETFs, while for SOL we do not yet have these investment vehicles.

The risk for those who buy SOL now planning to keep it for a period of more than 3 months, is to run into a bearish movement of the entire market as happened in 2017 and 2013. For a shorter period of time, however, there may still be room for growth.

Investing everything in SOL is obviously an incorrect strategy, in a recent guide we have proposed 7 main cryptocurrencies on which to invest by diversifying.

