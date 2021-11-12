Solana (SOL) surpasses Cardano for market cap

The price of SOL (Solana) continues to grow, so much so that the cryptocurrency market cap has surpassed that of ADA (Cardano).

Solana (SOL), a 70 billion market cap

Today SOL registered a new maximum record ever exceeding $ 234, thanks to which the market capitalization reached almost 70 billion dollars.

ADA, on the other hand, is still 31% below its all-time high recorded on 21 September, with a market capitalization of less than 68 billion.

At this moment, theni SOL ranks fifth overall, not very far from Tether, which however is not a real cryptocurrency but a stablecoin.

Binance Coin’s third place isn’t too far off, since it capitalizes about 92 billion, while totally out of reach are ETH (538 billion) and above all BTC (1,186 billion).

It should be noted that behind Solana and Cardano there is XRP, with about 56 billion, and not far away is Polkadot (DOT) which, thanks to new highs, is now at 53 billion. More detached Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Solana vs Cardano

The price of SOL has grown a lot in the last 24 hours (+ 11%), but it has been growing for two weeks, since it has risen by 47% compared to 14 days ago. Compared to 12 months ago, the growth has been astonishing 15,500%.

Instead, the current price of ADA is more or less the same as 14 days ago, while it is even 7% lower than a month ago. The annual profit however is an excellent 2,170%.

Both Solana and Cardano are de facto Ethereum competitors, as far as the technological aspects are concerned, but lately the Solana project seems to be evolving more rapidly.

Cardano is a project that began in 2017, and that only this year has finally managed to launch its smart contract platform.

Solana, on the other hand, is only about a year and a half old, and is already operational also and above all with the NFT, in addition to DeFi and a fast and efficient network.

The growth of Solana

However, it should be emphasized how the speed with which the project is growing has gone a little at the expense of security, given the problems we have had in this year and a half, but now the project seems to have taken off.

According to data from DeFi Llama, Solana’s TVL is now very close to that of Binance Smart Chain, although still a long way from Ethereum, with Terra and Avalanche advancing behind it.

It is therefore now a question of an already sufficiently mature project to allow a certain concrete use, even if not mass as Ethereum. In such a scenario, it is actually quite obvious that the price of the token is rapidly rising.