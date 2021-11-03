Solana surpasses Cardano and comes in fifth place, with a market cap of almost 70 billion dollars

The autumn rally in Solana (SOL) continues on November 3rd, pushing the price and market cap to new records.

SOL gained 10.5% in the past 24 hours to hit $ 236, taking its market cap to over $ 70 billion for the first time in history. The token briefly overtook Cardano (ADA) to become the fifth largest crypto asset in the world.

SOL’s market cap currently stands at around $ 69.37 billion, just $ 500 million from ADA’s $ 69.87 billion valuation.

Top 10 of the crypto market by market cap, 3 November. Source: Messari

Solana takes off thanks to the NFT craze

The arrival of Solana in fifth place followed SOL’s renewed bullish momentum in the last quarter of 2021. In fact, since 1 October, the native token of the blockchain has gained more than 65%. In contrast, ADA’s growth over the same period was only 2.13%.

The disappointing performance of ADA is mainly due to the “sell-the-news” sentiment. As reported by Cointelegraph, the Cardano token began its decline immediately after the introduction of the highly anticipated smart contract functionality through the Alonzo update of 13 September.

ADA / USD 3-day chart. Source: TradingView

In the days leading up to the hard fork, ADA’s best return since the start of the year was 1,630%. At the time of writing, it amounts to approximately 1,050%. Compared, SOL’s performance since the beginning of the year currently corresponds to 12,700%.

Independent market analyst Pentoshi cited the growing number of non-fungible token (NFT) related projects on Solana as one of the main reasons behind the price boom, recalling an August 16 tweet in which he accurately predicted the bull run. token:

“SOL overtook ADA and reached third place. Balance has been restored in the world. “

"SOL overtook ADA and reached third place. Balance has been restored in the world."

Messari researcher Mayson Nystrom pointed to a “formidable growth” of NFTs in the Solana ecosystem, noting that since April 2021 the blockchain has processed $ 500 million in total secondary sales volumes:

“It is not yet certain that Solana will be able to transform this initial energy into long-term growth for NFTs, but the current signals present valid grounds for optimism about Solana’s emerging NFT ecosystem.”

NFT statistics between Solana and Ethereum. Source: Messari

Next stop $ 275 for SOL?

SOL’s recent rally towards the new all-time high started with a breakout from the bullish pennant, as shown in the following chart.

SOL / USD daily chart with bullish pennant. Source: TradingView

Bullish pennants are formed when the price traces a consolidation within a triangle structure after posting a strong positive movement, called Flagpole. Traders typically wait for the price to cross the upper limit of the triangle before placing profit targets at a distance equal to the height of the Flagpole.

In the case of Solana, this height is $ 175, so the breakout of the resistance of the triangle at around $ 158 should be push SOL to levels above $ 275.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.