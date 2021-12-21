Solana takes the run | That’s why it will come back great after the fix

Let’s go back to talking about Solana, which is far from its all-time high and which is suffering, like all or almost all large cap – the cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalization – a major contraction.

A good time to take stock of what is happening to this blockchain and its ecosystem, to understand if the correction that has brought it back around quota $ 175 either to be understood as a lasting bearish movement or normal unfolding of events.

Are you ready to fly again? Solana’s pro-bull run elements

Solana suffers along with the whole sector – the point of the situation

This is not a good time for the cryptocurrency sector. Fear is spreading across all risk markets – even with markets closed over the weekend – and this is pushing towards the lower end of the channel. Solana, but also cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Monday morning did not open in a better way, with theEurope which continues to show a certain sluggishness, already in the pre-Christmas atmosphere. The fact that Solana is not alone in this difficult phase is an excellent sign, because precisely we are facing a generalized decline in crypto top and therefore not to internal problems of $ SOL, which on the contrary is entering into new agreements and new collaborations to assume an increasingly central role, particularly in the world of DeFi but not only. Agreements that we will see very soon, and that will help us have a more intelligent perspective on what is happening inside the crypto world.

The commercial news concerning Solana

There have actually been several. We have already talked about HEIR, project by Michael Jordan, which he chose precisely Solana as a reference network for a platform that could actually change cards on the table regarding how sports professionals manage their rights and contact with fans.

Then there was also theinitiative of Melania Trump’s NFTs – perhaps a smaller project than that of Michael Jordan, but still a sign of the fact that Solana can actually compete with Ethereum, even in fields where the blockchain domain of Vitalik Buterin it is solid and apparently unassailable.

It also comes Fractal, marketplace for assets ingame, as we have seen, several will be born already, this time however with a particular attention to what will be developed on Solana – also by virtue of copious investments of the group.

Even the gaming on blockchain he would therefore appear to be ready to make the leap to Solana – a very interesting prospect that could change the trajectory of $ SOL in a positive sense.

Of course, in the short term there will be one to resist maretta which would seem to be infinite (but it is not) – but those looking for a solid project to be included in the portfolio also for percentages relevant, we are almost certain that you will not be disappointed by $ SOL.