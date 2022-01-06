Solana, Terra and Polkadot grow faster than ETH | Invezz

The cryptocurrency boom in 2021 saw many projects hit record highs, consequently attracting more developers to help support and improve operations. As a result of this bull run, several protocols outpaced the growth rate of Ethereum (ETH), the largest developer ecosystem in the cryptocurrency industry. Electric Capital, an early-stage cryptocurrency investment firm, leaked this news through a report on Jan.5.

According to the report, Polkadot, Solana, Near Protocol, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche and Terra are growing faster than Ethereum did at similar times in its history. Electric Capital came to this conclusion after using two parameters. These are the days since the first code change (commit) and the number of developers since launch.

According to Electric Capital, the aforementioned Layer-1 protocols have integrated more Ethereum developers at a similar stage of its growth.

Over the past year, Solana, Avalanche, BSC and Terra have established themselves as decentralized finance (DeFi) hubs. As a result, the prices of their native tokens have soared to match this growth.

Near Protocol has also begun to integrate some DeFi elements, a development that saw its native token, NEAR, rise to an all-time high (ATH) of $ 17.60 earlier this week.

An impartial approach

While some might argue that Electric Capital is pumping other protocols while downplaying Ethereum’s overall value, it’s worth noting that its report admits that not all commits are created equal in regards to the amount of time spent.

Additionally, the company limited its study to open source code repositories. This limitation has probably resulted in the underestimation of the total number of developers.

The report also analyzes developer data in a number of ways, including examining which protocol and community developers have worked full-time, part-time, and one-offs.

Taking these factors into consideration, Solana, Polkadot, BSC, and Near Protocol still beat Ethereum in comparable stages. For example, the above projects have multiple full-time Ethereum developers at a similar stage of its journey. However, Avalanche and Terra do not.

Electric Capital also looked at developer retention levels across protocols. In the report, Electric pointed out that Ethereum has the largest share of new Web3 developers, hiring between 20% and 25% of the monthly total. The report found that 30% of Ethereum’s full-time developers were still working on the network as of 2021.

Additionally, Electric Capital pointed out that Ethereum and Bitcoin experienced different market conditions than new entrants, who gained popularity during rallies.

According to the publication, bull runs help attract more developers. Additionally, blockchains like Avalanche and BSC used core components of Ethereum, which helped them leverage developers who knew the latter.

Despite the new protocols growing faster than Ethereum, the network still holds the largest ecosystem of developers. Bitcoin (BTC) is fifth after Polkadot, Cosmos and Solana.