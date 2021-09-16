Solana: the cryptocurrency that solves the weakness of Ethereum

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com

Solana will be a rival protocol in the future

SOL is the native token, with a market cap of over $ 47 billion

It ranks seventh in the top 99.9% of the asset class

SOL fared much better than Bitcoin and Ethereum during last week’s correction

Burning tokens or the new features of smart contracts have pushed the value of SOL

Trading or investing in cryptocurrencies is similar to riding a crazy horse through a fire. Just when and seemed ready to challenge the all-time highs of May and June, prices ended the bullish momentum and plummeted on September 7th. Ethereum tumbled more than Bitcoin, but Bitcoin revealed a key bearish reversal pattern on the daily futures chart on Tuesday 7th September. The two major cryptocurrencies are now facing lower highs, which is not a bullish technical signal for the asset class.

Meanwhile, the extraordinary price move could very well make last week’s price action a flash in the pan on the road to new highs. The bulls see the move as an opportunity, while the bears keep saying “I told you so”.

Solana is one of the major cryptocurrencies that recently overtook the Dogecoin (). In the latest correction, SOL tokens outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum and continue to gain importance.

Solana will be a rival protocol in the future

In the world of crypto, speed and efficiency are a key component of success. Solana claims to be the fastest blockchain in the world and the fastest growing ecosystem in crypto, with over 400 projects including DeFi, NFTs, Web3 and others.

The website reads that Solana is “Powerful for developers. Fast for everyone “.

On September 7, Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other cryptos collapsed. Solana surpassed all others. A September 9 article in Cointelegraph stated that a $ 500 target on SOL could be “conservative.” “With more than two different NFT project launches and issues taking place in the ecosystem every day, there is endless demand for SOL from retail buyers. As a result, this has kept the price up over 50% this week, despite the market crash ”.

SOL is the native token, with a market cap of over $ 47 billion

On September 14, SOL tokens stood at the $ 158.80 level with a market cap of $ 47.356 billion.

Solana Daily Chart

Source: CoinMarketCap

The chart from April 2020 shows the rise from less than 60 cents to a high of $ 191.04 on September 7. On September 14, SOL stood at $ 158.80, 16.9% below the recent peak.

It ranks seventh in the top 99.9% of the asset class

Loading... Advertisements

On September 14, a total of 11,875 crypto-tokens populated cyberspace. SOL, the seventh largest cryptocurrency, had a market cap of over 99.94% of rivals. SOL was one place below and one above Polkadot () in the market value hierarchy.

At $ 47.356 billion, SOL’s market cap corresponds to 2.25% of the total asset class value. Solana hit a new high on September 7, 2021, while Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other tokens all registered lower highs.

SOL fared much better than Bitcoin and Ethereum during last week’s correction

The drop from the high on September 7 took Bitcoin futures to a recent low of $ 43,310 on September 13, a drop of 18.5%. However, the most popular crypto plummeted 33.9% below its record high of April 14, 2021.

Ethereum futures fell from $ 4,056.25 on September 3 to the recent low of $ 3,110 on September 13, a drop of 23.3%. Ethereum’s record high in early May was $ 4,406.50. At the recent low of September 13, the second largest crypto records a drop of 29.4%.

Solana (SOL) outperformed both Bitcoin and Ethereum from recent highs this month and their record highs in April and May.

Burning tokens or the new features of smart contracts have pushed the value of SOL

Solana closed 2020 at $ 1.8421 per token. SOL tokens rocketed and offered fantastic returns at the recent high and over $ 158 per token on September 14th. Although the chart on Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 sets an all-time high at $ 191.04, Messari explains that the peak was $ 214.36. It is difficult to keep up with this fast-moving asset class, as the various platforms report different prices. On September 14, Coinbase reported SOL in seventh place among the tokens, while Messari in sixth, ahead of XPR.

Aside from speed, efficiency and the wide range of projects, Solana has prioritized smart contracts, programs on the blockchain that are activated based on predetermined conditions and that automate agreements, providing certainty of the outcome. Furthermore, the market speculates that Solana would be burning tokens, removing coins from stocks, increasing their shortage and pushing up the value.

Burning tokens is the opposite of when governments increase the money supply.

Solana is a blockchain that could solve some of Ethereum’s weakness in terms of scalability and high transaction costs. SOL, DOT and Cardano () are a group of crypto that some analysts call the “Ethereum killers”.

SOL’s recent price action is another crypto success story, which will continue to encourage speculators in search of the next explosive token on the market. When you approach crypto, from the smallest emerging token to Bitcoin, you only need to invest the capital you are willing to lose. The high level of volatility and uncertainty of this asset class is a perfect example of how the reward potential is commensurate with the high level of risk.