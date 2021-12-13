Solana versus Ethereum. Where to invest today?

The two cryptocurrencies Solana and Ethereum have both skyrocketed this year and that movement may not be over. But if we had to choose where to invest between Solana and Ethereum, which one to choose?

Solana Vs Ethereum, where to invest today? – Summary

Ethereum (ETH) e Solana (SOL) are both making headlines in the cryptocurrency world. They are growing by leaps and bounds when it comes to hosting projects on their blockchains and attracting investors to their tokens. But their stories are a little different. Ethereum arrived on the cryptocurrency scene early, in 2015, while Solana was launched in 2020. Now, the question is which is the best investment today: the most established cryptocurrency or the newcomer?

Ethereum: A major catalyst is on the horizon

Warning: A major catalyst is on the horizon for the cryptocurrency giant Ethereum (ETH). The second largest cryptocurrency in the world is already a major player in the decentralized applications (dApp). Dominate the market, with nearly 3,000 dApps running on its platform, but its growth it could skyrocket over the next few years. This is because Ethereum is about to do something that will make life a lot easier for users. The blockchain platform is preparing a important update. It is one that will solve the big problem of Ethereum: the speed of transactions.

Ethereum 2.0 will be launched over the next year. It involves moving from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake protocol. The platform will eliminate the time-consuming and energy-intensive process of complex computations to validate transactions. Instead, it will assign validation assignments to potential validators based on the coins held. The update also includes the introduction of chains of fragments. They will ease congestion on the main network. All of which means that transactions per second will rise from around 30 to as many as 100,000. At the same time, the power consumption will decrease, making the platform greener.

Hopefully, Ethereum will not only maintain its leadership, it could gain even more market share. He already has the first mover advantage. This means that others will have to prove they are better – or differentiate themselves – if they hope to close the gap.

Today is a good time to invest in Ethereum because the gains have not been that excessive compared to the performance of the smaller cryptocurrencies. It is up about 500% this year compared to more than 12,500% for Solana.

Considering that Ethereum’s price is now around $ 4,200, it may not double or triple an investor’s money quickly, but over time, this platform could continue to show its strength and dominance and deliver significant gains.

Ethereum (ETH) Live Chart

Solana: The best option for scalability and speed

Solana is one of the best options in terms of scalability and speed. Being a newer cryptocurrency, it has the advantages of one cutting-edge technology and it also offers investors gains as it grows. Furthermore, the SOL price, the native token of Solana, it has already earned a whopping 10,000% in the past year. If you had invested € 100 last year, today you would be sitting on more than € 1 million. That said, it is still a relative young cryptocurrency compared to some of the more mature cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), with a market capitalization of $ 60 billion compared to Bitcoin’s nearly $ 1 trillion.

Solana was created as a blockchain offering users the opportunity to develop ‘scalable and easy-to-use apps for the world’. It supports dApps, or blockchain-based projects, as a non-fungible tokens and decentralized finance programs, and already has more than 400 projects. The way it works is that a developer can set up a smart schedule or contract and it will appear on anyone’s computer that’s part of the network or connected to the blockchain.

The difference with Solana is that you can use multiple development languages ​​to program, making it easier to use and also facilitating communication with other cryptocurrency platforms. It also eliminates sharding or side chains, which is an important part of how other cryptocurrencies are scaling their networks. With Solana, all dApps can communicate with each other, providing composability or the ability to build projects on top of other projects. It is also safer.

Additionally, Solana is low-cost and energy-efficient as it uses a proof-of-stake validation network, which means users need to aim their tokens to validate transactions. The transaction cost is only $ 0.01 and the system can run up to 65,000 transactions per second, leading the industry.

Solana is ahead of the digital currency curve, and cryptocurrency investors should expect more from this growing platform.

Solana Live Chart (SOL)

Solana or Ethereum, where to invest today?

Ethereum and Solana both represent promising cryptocurrency investments. They have demonstrated their ability to perform in the dApps space. Deciding which one to invest in can be more a question of investment style than anything else.

Investors who are a little more cautious may opt for the more established Ethereum, those who are more aggressive may opt for a newer coin like Solana. In any case, Ethereum and Solana are cryptocurrencies to watch over the next year and beyond.

