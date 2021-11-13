Solana: “We are not the Ethereum Killer” | Can it go up to $ 300?

Everyone calls her Ethereum Killer, even if this does not seem to suit one of the founders of the project. Let’s talk about Solana, on which one of the most important personalities who animate its development, community and growth path expressed itself.

Raj Gokal, actually aligning with the same attitude it is held by Vitalik Buterin, the commander-in-chief of Ethereum he said he was tired of this definition, inviting communities to focus on the growth of the entire sector.

Solana launches peace with Ethereum, for a war that never really existed

Solana’s leader: “We are not the Ethereum Killer

Which we share, because even on these pages we have pointed out that in reality it is a competition more between fans (and on social networks) than effective – and that both projects can also have parallel growth. Which, in fact, the two cryptocurrencies have done for a good part of their lives.

To speak is Raj Gokal, which returns the chant ofEthereum Killer, commenting laconically.

We are trying to grow the movement.

Reiterating that the most important thing for Solana and for the entire cryptocurrency movement it is bringing more and more people into the world of Web3, regardless of the input channel itself. Peace made? There has never been any war with Ethereum – also by virtue of the fact that the growth of decentralized finance and decentralized services was such as to guarantee a good margin of growth for all major projects.

Solana at a crossroads: can she aim for $ 300?

The great time of Solana, a bullish phase that allowed the token $ SOL to exceed its all-time high, has stopped due to a waning phase of the entire sector, triggered by the bad news coming from the China for Evergrande. In our opinion – and we have already written about it on several analyzes that also concern other cryptocurrencies, there is still a huge room for growth, which will subsequently be evaluated for the 2022.

Solana a $ 300 seems to be a gamble? No, for a variety of reasons, which concern both the growth of the network as such, let it be the growth of all movement that revolves around the Web 3, movement that still is in a nutshell and which is preparing for its debut with the general public.

Of the rivalry between Ethereum And Solana something will remain between the factions social, without the two projects, fortunately, they care too much. Because the goal today, for those who love decentralization and cryptocurrencies, is another – and it is absolutely not certain that you cannot pursue each one by being on your side, preferring this or that project.