Solana’s On-Chain Development On The Rise After Recent DDoS Attack By CoinTelegraph



© Reuters. Solana on-chain development on the rise after the recent DDoS attack



, whose native SOL token is the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, tops the charts for on-chain development despite a recent denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

According to data from Santiment, in the last month Solana has surpassed the daily contribution rate on GitHub of e, becoming the blockchain leader in these terms. Between November 12 and Monday, the number of daily GitHub contributions for Solana reached 90, followed by Polkadot with 76 and Cardano with 65.

Daily GitHub contributions for, Solana, Cardano and Polkadot from 12 November to 13 December 2021. Source: Santiment The increase in on-chain development activity for Solana comes following a DDoS attack that slowed the network significantly on Thursday . The fifth largest blockchain managed to mitigate the problem without suspending the network, but the event raised serious concerns about the network’s vulnerability.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph