Solange Knowles made a first

The Knowles family has just marked even more the history of music in the United States. And this time it’s not thanks to Beyoncé, who is a hit with his latest album , but thanks to her little sister, Solange. Thursday, September 29, 2022, she indeed presented a score of her creation to the New York City Ballet. Which makes her the first African-American to compose a musical work for the venerable institution.

Solange Knowles, 36, shared her emotion on Instagram via several snaps bearing the caption: “Heart so filled.” On a snapshot, we discover the artist tenderly embraced by her big sister Beyoncé with their mother Tina. Jay-Z’s wife also reacted to the success of her sis, also on Instagram. Sunday, October 2, 2022, she expressed all her admiration: “My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and a unique person. Congratulations on being the first African-American woman to compose for New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deeply”. Beyoncé added, jokingly, “May I suggest you don’t piss off my sister.”